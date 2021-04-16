Kgwadi said what is unique about Claudy Collections is good customer service and providing quality and unique items at reasonable prices among others

While the creative industry is still at standstill with no fashions shows and beauty pageants alike, Miss Teen Universe 2014 second princess, Judith Kgwadi has decided to come up with new clothing line called Claudy Collections.

The now all grown up Kgwadi who won the Miss Teen Universe Botswana crown at the age of 17 told Arts & Culture in an interview that what prompted her to start a new clothing line was the confidence that she had in fashion and being always willing to be a step ahead.

Kgwadi said coming up with a new line is interesting in a lot of ways and challenging because it was her first time doing something of this magnitude.

“On the ramp I have to look pretty, smile and walk but with entrepreneurship I wouldn’t say it’s a walk in the park but the pleasure of dreaming and turning everything into reality is astonishing.

In a nutshell, I am driven by love and passion so I enjoy all the struggles and humps because my vision is to go a long way,” she further revealed.

Kgwadi said what is unique about Claudy Collections is good customer service and providing quality and unique items at reasonable prices among others. She added that at Claudy Collections they appeal to a wide range of people from the old to the young.

When asked about how she came up with the Claudy name, Kwadi said she has a puppy named Claudy that she loves.

“In my darkest days when I felt lonely, miserable and felt so much hurt one day I decided to get a pet that could keep me busy and forget about my

problems. Claudy was the best decision ever! Everyone around me knows how much this puppy means to me. That’s where the inspiration of the name came from, a soft spot in my heart,” she added.

Kgwadi who has brand influence and experience in the fashion industry said the good thing about pageants is that they teach a girl child to become a wise and all rounded individual to the community.

“One has to go through the stages of identifying a project of their choice ‘Beauty with a purpose project’. Setswana sare ‘lore o ojwa lo sale metsi’ so you instill those attributes in your heart and mind. Crowns fall off but wealth goes a long way thus the power of being influential can change the next sad soul to have hope,” she highlighted.

Kgwadi disclosed that Claudy Collections offers a variety of items like clothes, shoes, lingerie and baby clothes. She also revealed that another satisfying demand that she is penetrating is cosmetics and there is a line of gloss and lashes called Purple Claudy still under Claudy Collections. “On Facebook our handle is @Claudy Collections and @Claud_ycollections on Instagram. I am also working on creating a website so it becomes easier for those who are not on both social media platforms. I have always known that I was meant to reach the sky by using my beauty and brains to concur the world,” she concluded.