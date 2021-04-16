 
Orange Botswana customer drives away in a brand new Benz

STAFF WRITER Friday, April 16, 2021
Gaeboloke won the Drive way in a Benz competition
In its continued effort to reward Batswana for their loyalty and support, Orange Botswana hosted the Orange Win-A-Benz competition prize giving ceremony at Molapo Piazza on April 12, 2021.

The draw which was witnessed by a regulated crowd saw Boitumelo Gaeboloke walk away as the winner out of three finalists, driving away in a brand-new Mercedes Benz.

The Orange Win-A-Benz Competition started on October 31, 2020 until March 20, 2021.

During the event, Orange Botswana consumer sales director, Buyile Makgekgenene said this was one of ways the company strives to delight Batswana and their valued customers, not only for their unwavering support, but for trusting them to be their preferred partner. “At Orange Botswana, we care and value our customers and we will continue to support them in any way possible to uplift their lives.”

The three finalists, Gaeboloke, Kago Chawilane and Alletta Sibanda were chosen through a random selection process by Orange Botswana with external auditors invited to ensure the process is done fairly and in a transparent manner. During the prize giving ceremony, the finalists were asked to select an envelope randomly from a repository

which would determine who gets to choose first.

Moreover, according to the number they picked, they proceeded to pick one of the three envelopes, and one of the envelopes revealed the lucky winner of the car. The two runner ups walked away with Huawei P40 Pro device each as a consolation prize.

The event is not the first Win-A-Car Competition by Orange Botswana. In the past the network provider held competitions such as Lahla ka Slahla – Mercedes Benz, Rok-a-Vivo – Polo Vivo, Dreams competition – Range Rover and Change my life – Audi.

“We are very much excited about this competition which also ran smoothly from the beginning to the end, and we promise to continue to organise such competitions that are aimed at positively changing our customers’ lives,” concluded Makgekgenene.

Recently in 2020 Orange Botswana held the Recharge O’Blowe competition which also saw customers being rewarded every week for recharging using their Orange Money solution.

