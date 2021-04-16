 
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  Dipalema Tym releases 'Mokgwenyane'

Dipalema Tym releases ‘Mokgwenyane’

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, April 16, 2021
Dipalema Tym
Dipalema Nakoyaone Ngwako who hails from Molepolole has released a new single titled Mokgwenyane.

Ngwako whose stage name is Dipalema Tym started her music career in 2020 does Afro pop music. Her new single Mokgwenyane was produced at Raindrop Productions by Thatie Sgubhu and written by Lucia Dottie.

In an interview, the songstress said the new song was about a young woman who fell in love with a gentleman from Ga Mmangwato.

She said so far there has been a good reception from the public.

“Since we are in these trying times, social media marketing has been the best tool. I did flyers, video clips, competitions. Radio stations have been playing my music. My music is

different from other artists’ because I have decided to sing all my songs in our rich Setswana language,” she said.

However, just like other artists Dipalema Tym said she is facing some challenges.

She pointed out that ever since she released her single, she had not performed anywhere due to COVID-19 related challenges faced by local artists. She is hopeful that since she is new in the music game, she is yet to achieve more.

She however advised fellow upcoming artists to not give up and keep pushing till they make a mark in the local music and entertainment industry.

