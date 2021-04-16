 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

While the creative industry is still at standstill with no fashions sh...
Batswana artists’ arts and crafts will be showcased at one of th...
In its continued effort to reward Batswana for their loyalty and suppo...
Dipalema Nakoyaone Ngwako who hails from Molepolole has released a new...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Love for Setswana language lands Letona La Poko into poetry

Love for Setswana language lands Letona La Poko into poetry

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, April 16, 2021
Letona La Poko
A Setswana poet from Ramotswa, Thuto Mosomane, known by his legion of followers as Letona La Poko has vowed to push his mother language through his talent.

“I am a Setswana poet. I do not think at any day I would opt to do poetry in another language apart from my beautiful mother tongue.

I often refer to my craft as poetry with a vision; that is because I do not just do poetry for the sake of doing it.

My poetry communicates to the heart and mind, it comes with different emotions that I, as the poet transmit to the listeners,” he boldly told Arts & Culture in an interview.

His stage name which was inspired by his abilities to create different worlds, ideas, situations and solutions with his poetry, most of the time leaves people astonished.

He is also a Catholic seminarian currently studying in Italy/Rome, where he is undergoing training to become a Roman Catholic Priest. Mosomane further explained that his poems were inspired by situations surrounding him.

He said the world we live in keeps introducing different situations, some pleasant and others unpleasant, hence he uses poetry to address issues.

“Locally, I have worked with Chantelle Mokgatle and Maatla Kwenamore (Sekopa) both from Ramotswa. I am willing to do more collaboration with poets who are interested.

Unity always wins, as it is often said in our language that, ‘moroto wa esi ga o ele’. No matter how talented a person may be, they will still need other people in working towards a common goal and our goal is to preserve and conserve our Setswana language and culture,”

Banners
he said.

Recently, this talented poet collaborated with Kwenamore also known as Sekopa who is equally talented on tribute that they did for the late rapper, Sasa Klaas.

Looking back, Mosomane said he discovered his poetic abilities in 2015 but he had always had a special liking for Setswana culture and language.

He pointed out that he was inspired by the legendary Moroka Moreri, who was once invited to recite a poem during a cultural day at Tlokweng CJSS where he was a student.

He explained that was a defining moment for him in regards to where his passion lies, because it awakened something special in him.

“It should be noted that Setswana poetry is a scarce skill and talent which is not possessed by everyone, hence poets should be paid for their hard work just as other artists are paid for their crafts. I have been able to release my first poetry album titled Gaabo Motho.

It is basically what the name suggests, ‘Gaabo motho go thebe phatshwa’ that we should be proud of our roots and where we come from. I received recognition from notable figures.

The former Minister of Youth Sports and Culture, Thapelo Olopeng once invited me to his office to see how they could assist me, as he was impressed by my craft. Connie Ferguson also shared one of my poems and it was a comforting poem on how to face Covid-19 and the lockdown,” Mosomane revealed.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Who dunnit?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort