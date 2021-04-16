DJ HarryCane

Anthony Mogomela also known as DJ HarryCane is hopeful for a big break years after pursuing his passion.

He has now finished producing an EP called Bogosi.

The EP was recorded at MN Entertainment record label. “I love to do Amapiano music because Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa really inspired me a lot. The public has accepted my music. I share my music in all platforms like Shazam, iTunes, Youtube, Datafilehost, Spotify, WhatsApp and Facebook. My music is really different because I like to learn how to use new programmes. I would really like to see myself raising our national flag in other countries,” DJ HarryCane told Arts & Culture in an interview.

Looking back, DJ HarryCane said he started producing music after learning from his musician friends. “I became good

Banners

at making beautiful beats and songs when I later met the famous DJ Rasbanda who plays at RB2 station in Gaborone. DJ Rasbanda was happy about my production, and we produced a song called Tsholofelo,” he recalled.

The talented producer who started his music career in 2014 further revealed that he has also produced songs for artists like Chef Gustos, Amen, GuGu, and Hachi.

However, he explained that the local music industry is at its lowest because as artists they cannot do much as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. DJ HarryCane said the reason he has reached this far was because he believed in his talents and never lost hope.