 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

While the creative industry is still at standstill with no fashions sh...
Batswana artists’ arts and crafts will be showcased at one of th...
In its continued effort to reward Batswana for their loyalty and suppo...
Dipalema Nakoyaone Ngwako who hails from Molepolole has released a new...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. DJ HarryCane eager for a big break

DJ HarryCane eager for a big break

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, April 16, 2021
DJ HarryCane
Anthony Mogomela also known as DJ HarryCane is hopeful for a big break years after pursuing his passion.

He has now finished producing an EP called Bogosi.

The EP was recorded at MN Entertainment record label. “I love to do Amapiano music because Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa really inspired me a lot. The public has accepted my music. I share my music in all platforms like Shazam, iTunes, Youtube, Datafilehost, Spotify, WhatsApp and Facebook. My music is really different because I like to learn how to use new programmes. I would really like to see myself raising our national flag in other countries,” DJ HarryCane told Arts & Culture in an interview.

Looking back, DJ HarryCane said he started producing music after learning from his musician friends. “I became good

Banners
at making beautiful beats and songs when I later met the famous DJ Rasbanda who plays at RB2 station in Gaborone. DJ Rasbanda was happy about my production, and we produced a song called Tsholofelo,” he recalled.

The talented producer who started his music career in 2014 further revealed that he has also produced songs for artists like Chef Gustos, Amen, GuGu, and Hachi.

However, he explained that the local music industry is at its lowest because as artists they cannot do much as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. DJ HarryCane said the reason he has reached this far was because he believed in his talents and never lost hope.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Who dunnit?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort