Reaching out: Trade Minister, Peggy Serame visited informal stalls this week as part of engaging the sector PIC: MITI FACEBOOK

The Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) is collaborating with the Botswana Informal Sector Association (BOISA) in a move aimed at assisting and facilitating awareness, growth and impact on the informal sector.

The collaboration will see the BITC assisting the association with its re-branding and re-positioning.

The re-branding exercise is also in line with the Botswana National Informal Sector Recovery Plan launched recently by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, which outlines how BOISA can be better positioned.

BITC corporate affairs director Kutlo Moagi hailed the association for its continued efforts to be the ‘voice’ of the informal sector,' adding that the role it plays in the economy is recognised hence the continued support.

"BITC recognises the role of the informal sector in the economy and this is an acknowledgement of the association’s efforts to coordinate their members, and to eventually grow into formal businesses,” she said.

“We will also work with the informal sector membership to be a vehicle for the #PushaBW campaign.”

She further called on other organisations to also support the association adding that the

informal sector is a key player in the economy, and through the brand refresh, would be able to position and entrench itself as such. Moagi said the support for the association is intended to help it wield more leverage and to reach more Batswana in the informal sector around the country.

Last year, BITC donated 1,500 face masks to BOISA to distribute amongst its members around the country. The masks were procured from some of the members of the Informal sector.

For his part, BOISA chairperson Thatayaone Ramasu appreciated BITC for always opening its doors and assisting where possible.

BOISA seeks to advocate, represent and promote the rights and well-being of all informal economy participants who it says deserve more recognition, respect and social justice. The association facilitates training, markets, financial counselling, investment and banking opportunities, mentorship and funeral cover for its members.