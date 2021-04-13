 
The Mares will return to the field for the first time this year with a...
The defence team for the former permanent secretary to the President (...
The Mares will return to the field for the first time this year with a...
The BBS Ltd board has reportedly appointed one of its directors, James...
  Mmegi
  Sport
  Mares, Banyana clash in friendly tie

Mares, Banyana clash in friendly tie

KABELO BORANABI Tuesday, April 13, 2021
The Mares will return to the field for the first time this year with a high profile international friendly match against Banyana Banyana clash at the Wits Stadium in Johannesburg in South Africa this afternoon.

The fixture is part of preparations for the African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers scheduled for June. The Mares last played in September, where they reached the final of the COSAFA Championships for the first time.

Ironically, the Mares went down 2-1 to Banyana in the final played last September at Port Elizabeth. The Mares have named a youthful squad but made a late introduction of experienced players in skipper Bonang Otlhagile and Nondi Mahlasela. They, however, face a Banyana side that is better oiled after Saturday's 3-1 win over Zambia.

"They are a very good side, and we should be happy to have secured a friendly game against a team like this. They played on Saturday, so they should be a bit better prepared than us. But we

know the girls, they have shown over and over again that they can fight," Botswana Football Association (BFA) technical director, Caroline Braun said prior to the team's departure to South Africa.

The Mares are ranked 131st while Banyana are third in Africa and 53rd in the world. The Mares beat Banyana in the last international tournament qualifier. Mares face Namibia in the first double hurdle of the AWCON this June. Kick-off is at 3pm and the match will be broadcast live on SABC 1.

 

Mares starting line-up

Sedilame Boseja, Veronica Mogotsi, Nancy Baeletsi, Masego Montsho, Kesegofetse Mochawe, Golebaone Selebatso, Nondi Mahlasela, Lesego Radiakanyo, Esalenna Galekhutle, Lone Gaofetoge, Refilwe Tholakele

Substitutes: Lesego Moeng, Refilwe Tshambani, Segakolodi Odukanyane, Annah Sechane,  Keitumetse Dithebe, Tshegofatso Mosotho, Leungo Senwelo, Atlang Busang, Masego Mfandiso, Ontlametse Gaonyadiwe

Sport

