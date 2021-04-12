 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) chief whip Liakat Kablay has expre...
The Speaker of the National Assembly, Phandu Skelemani was on Friday f...
The Botswana Building Society (BBS) Limited boardroom brawl seems far ...
As the never-ending factional wars at the Botswana Public Employees Un...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Gabobake Moves To Interdict BFTU

Gabobake Moves To Interdict BFTU

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Monday, April 12, 2021
Martin Gabobake PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
As the never-ending factional wars at the Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) rear the ugly head at the Botswana Federation of Trade Unions (BFTU), recalled president Martin Gabobake has issued a Notice of Motion.

The Notice of Motion is for intent to approach the court for an urgent interdict against the federation for removing him from the position.

The BFTU had last week sent letters to its affiliates informing them that it had placed Martha Molema as acting president. She will act until the next General Council Meeting, which will be held soon, where a decision will be made on the position going forward.

The federation said in the letters that the decision came after it had received communication from its affiliate, BOPEU, recalling Gabobake.

Gabobake, who is a member of BOPEU, won the BFTU presidency by popular vote three years ago during the federation’s congress. At the time, he was BOPEU’s first president, a position, he later on lost to Olefile Monakwe.

Meanwhile, the federation had also noted that Gabobake is spurning BOPEU demands.

In his Notice of Motion issued on Friday through his attorneys, Gabobake wants the court to urgently grant an interim order returnable on May 20, 2021, calling upon BFTU to show cause why an order interdicting and restraining it from effecting BOPEU’s demands in so far as it relates to him should not be made final.

He also wants the contents of the BFTU letter authored in the first week of April to be set aside and the federation to bear the costs of the application.

Gabobake has cited constitutional protection, that he was not seconded by BOPEU to BFTU, but

Banners
was popularly voted at the BFTU congress.

According to him, the letter that recalled him should be ignored as its author Kaboyaone Sedimo is not the general secretary of BOPEU as purported.

“The author of the letter dated March 18, 2021, is in fact not the general secretary of BOPEU, in this regard, we attach hereto a judgement of a panel of three judges of the High Court, which set aside the foundational basis upon which the said Kaboyaone Rash Sedimo was appointed. No doubt the circumstances of his ascendance to general secretary were akin to a coup d’état hence it was set aside by three judges,” he said.

Gabobake also argued that his ascendancy to the BFTU presidency was not an assignment of BOPEU nor a deployment by the union. He said, as such, BOPEU has no such powers to recall him.

“A review of the BOPEU constitution has no provision dealing with recall and/or the deployment of a cadre of the union. In this case, the said Kaboyaone Sedimo cannot exercise a power which he does not have,” he added.

He argued the BFTU regrettably acted without legal consideration when it used Sedimo’s letter to transform it into its decision. Gabobake said his ascendancy to the BFTU presidency was as a result of him winning an election. He argued, as such, production of an election process cannot be recalled without powers derived from the constitution.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Shooting from the Hip... (Hobona

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort