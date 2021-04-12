Khoemacau Mine

Government through the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security has inspected the Khoemacau Copper Mine four times since June 2019, The Monitor has learnt.

When addressing Parliament last week, the Minerals minister Lefoko Moagi said the inspections ensure the extend to which the Mine adheres fully to provisions of the Mine, Quarries, Works and Machinery Act, Explosives Act and others. “The Mine was generally found to be compliant with both the Mines, Quarries, Works and Machinery Act and Regulations and the Explosives Act and Regulations with only minor deviations noted,” he said.

According to Moagi, the last inspection visit to the Mine was from January 11 to 13, 2021 and some deviations were noted relating to the Explosives Regulations, which were brought to the attention of the Manager for rectification.

He said the frequency of inspection visits to the Mine was adversely affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and movement restrictions. “The mine currently has a rescue brigade team of six members and this team is enough given that the underground developments are still at infancy stage and the developments are not so extensive as to require more brigade teams currently,” he said. Still on the matter, the minister revealed that Khoemacau Copper Mine suffered setbacks to train the brigade team due to some of the candidates failing the course and others not being able to attend the training after

testing positive for the virus. However, the minister said Khoemacau Copper Mine aims to have three rescue brigade teams when the underground workings are fully developed. Furthermore, the minister said as a minimum, once in six months the Inspectors of Explosives have inspected Khoemacau Copper Mine explosives vehicles and they have been found to fully comply with the regulations and the company standard operating requirements. “It is a safety requirement for vehicles conveying explosives to be identifiable.

At Khoemacau Copper Mine, explosives vehicles used underground have been fitted with a blue flashing light for better visibility of the vehicle, though it is not a requirement.

This is intended to distinguish explosives conveyance vehicles from ambulances, which use a red flashing light and other vehicles used underground, which use an orange flashing light,” he said. Moagi was responding to a question from Member for Parliament for Selibe-Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse. The MP had wanted an update on the number of times, including the last visit the Department of Mines, performed an inspection at the Mine. Keorapetse also wanted the minister to explain the extent to which the Mine adheres fully to provisions of the Mine, Quarries, Works and Machinery Act, Explosives Act and others.