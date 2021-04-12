 
Cable Theft Suspect’s Life Hangs By A Thread

PINI BOTHOKO Monday, April 12, 2021
Cable Theft suspect PIC: FACEBOOK
Just a week after a smash and grab thief died on the job when things went south, a suspected cable thief has been caught red-handed following an electric shock at Old Naledi, Gaborone on Friday.

The suspected cable thief who was found in flames at the top of the electricity distribution pole by members of the community is currently fighting for his life at Princess Marina Hospital (PMH).

Confirming investigation into the Friday night incident to The Monitor, Naledi Police Station commander, superintendent Nelson Selabe said they suspect the 31-year-old Motswana man was trying to steal electricity cables because he was spotted at the top of the pole in flames holding a garden saw.

“Members of the community alerted the police of a certain man who was seen burning at the top of the electricity distribution pole at Naledi Power Station. Police rushed to the scene and found the young man in flames still holding the saw. He was taken to PMH where he is currently fighting for his life because he has sustained serious wounds all over his body,” he said. Selabe added they suspect the lad was trying to steal

electricity cables.

“We suspect that he was on top of the electricity distribution pole trying to cut cables with the garden saw he was holding. This is a concern because the incident occurred at night after the 8pm curfew, which is the restriction movement time. This shows that some people continue to disobey the curfew,” he said. 

He revealed that cable theft remains a concern countrywide as the police are overwhelmed by reports of vandalism and electricity cable theft.

He pleaded with members of the public to refrain from stealing cables warning them of the danger that electricity can pose.

Meanwhile, Selabe raised his concern over people who roam the streets after the 8pm curfew. He noted that they continue to charge people for disobeying the set curfew.

“It appears as if a majority of people no longer take the government’s decision of curfew restriction time seriously because they roam around the streets freely after 8pm,” he said.

News

