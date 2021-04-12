The BBS Ltd board has reportedly appointed one of its directors, James Kamyuka, as acting managing director.
The decision comes after the board won a High Court interim order pushing out MD Pius Molefe and company secretary, Sipho Showa on Friday.
Kamyuka has been on the BBS board for more than ten years and is among five directors whose terms are due to elapse on April 26. The board has resolved that the five directors, who are also seeking new terms, should be given 90 extra days after the April 30 AGM, before a special meeting is held for a new board.
Kamyuka was formerly Botswana Development Corporation general manager (Management Services) before his departure in 2013.