This past week millions around the world hunted for easter eggs, ate more candy than usual, and put bunnies around their home in some sort of décor.

Why? To celebrate Easter. Really, what is Easter all about? Easter is about celebrating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. For our family, for Easter we did some new traditions this year.

Typically, we would go to church and celebrate with extended family. However, due to Corona restrictions, movement was limited and we couldn’t get home. Likewise, sadly Corona restrictions have kept our children from church for months now.

Therefore, we are having to work harder to try and teach our children things they would have normally learned at church.

First of all, with Good Friday and Easter Monday as holidays, the kids were off school.

Therefore, we decided to take a break from work and really try and enjoy quality time with the kids over the weekend to build some memories, even if we couldn’t leave our city. Friday night we watched the Passion of Christ. A gruesome movie which depicts the last hours of Jesus. There were scenes where the kids felt it was too much. Why did Jesus have to suffer that way? It lent itself easily and naturally to many talks about how our sin separates us from Jesus and Jesus literally took our sins and died for us.

From there, we did a fun exercise which I only thought about as we watched the movie and discussed the fact that Jesus died for us. We went around the family (three kids, my hubby and I.) Each person talked about the sins they struggle with. Then, another person “pretending to be Jesus” said that person’s name in such a manner as this, “Ashley, over 2,000 years ago, I had to make a choice.

I asked God if He could take this burden from me, but He said there was no other way to help you pay the price of your sins. I thought about you and I died for your sin of xxx (listing the sin we said we are struggling with).

I did that because I love you and because I can defeat death and still live so that you can now have a relationship with God through me.” We went around the family and each said our sins and then someone else “pretending to be Jesus” assured that person that Jesus loved them and died for them.

That was Friday night. Saturday we just enjoyed some fun bonding time over yard work, going out for ice cream and family games.

Then, Sunday morning, thanks to the wonderful YouTube, each family member got to choose praise and worship songs and then we sang worship music to the laptop playing YouTube songs with

Banners

lyrics.

It wasn’t the Sunday morning church service most Easter Sundays have, but it is the world we live in now and we are trying to make the most of it. We want to teach our children we don’t have to go to church to worship God.

Then, we did something else we have never done.

We read through the Easter story – which includes the Last Supper Jesus had with his disciples before being betrayed by Judas and subsequently crucified. We discussed what that last supper looked like and then read through scriptures where Jesus says we should take this in remembrance of Him.

We then drank some grape juice and crackers together as we remembered the body and blood of Jesus which was given for us. The kids enjoyed taking communion together – not sure if that was because afterwards we let them drink the remaining juice or they liked feeling mature enough to handle the communion! Ha!

From there, we continued on in the story and then Jesus tells them He would be leaving soon but he wanted to set an example for them by washing each other’s feet.

So, each family member washed another’s feet. After washing, they had to pray for that person. I put pictures up on our Facebook page: Talking with the Thabas – if you want to visualise this! What a joy to teach our kids to honour and serve one another with this practical gesture that our Saviour first modeled!

From there, we went to the kitchen and baked some homemade bread rolls to give away and share with others in the Spirit of Easter and how Jesus gave away His life for us. I shared this in detail with you all in case anyone wants to copy some of these ideas.

I would love to hear what You did or learn from you. Please email me at the email address below.

We are having to get more creative in Corona times to disciple our kids and raise godly children, so I can use all the tips you have as well!!

Ashley Thaba is a popular motivational speaker, family building facilitator, author and the Producer of a hit TV show offering practical advice to strengthen families and improve marriages! Episodes of her show can be downloaded from her website – www.ashleythaba.com.

You can view some of her work on her YouTube channel: Ashley Thaba. You can buy three of her books, Dive In, Making Marriages Fun, and Conquering the Giants, on her website. You can email her at askthaba@gmail.com or follow her on Facebook at: Talking with the Thabas