Francistown’s upcoming rapper, Clint has released his sixth single dubbed Here I Come. Clint is a Hip hop artist from Monarch.

He started his musical career in 2006 and has six singles and one album.The talented rapper said, he kick-started his music career with RnB then later moved on to dancehall, before switching to rap .

He explained that although he was very much interested in the two genres, when he penned down his lyrics they turned out to be a perfect match for the rap music genre. He said that is how he ended up putting his focus on hip hop music and the love for old school hip-hop kept him glued to it to date.

“I released my first single Power of Love produced by Chase in 2015. I later released an 11 track album called The New Chapter, which was produced by Que Rap back in 2016.

In 2019, i released my second single dubbed Work is Work featuring Python and produced by Que Rap. I later dropped another single the same year dubbed More Pretending and it was produced by Genius. In 2020 I released another hot single My Lady Why produced by Jay Black and later dropped Matters of Concern produced by Jay Black the same year. This year I made a comeback with my new single Here I Stand,” he said.

Clint further explained that Here I Stand was recorded by Genius. He said the new single was inspired by his experience throughout his musical career from the beginning. He pointed out that through the song he shared his ups and downs, how he had been underrated and had no support for his efforts, but managed to stand as he believes in his craft. He also said he has worked on his song, and perfected it, explaining that no matter how much one tries to criticize him he knows he is the best, and that he has managed to present himself as a competitive brand in the industry. Clint added that he is still going

to surprise a lot of people with his God given talent.

He said most of his songs draw inspiration from life. He explained that he writes his own songs from what he has experienced and observed. He added that good music is appreciated, but majority of people are into house, kwasa kwasa and Amapiano, which sometimes makes it hard for the society to recognise other genres. He however noted that people who have been following his journey enjoy his good music.“I face many challenges year after year. Those includes performances, at times when you get the opportunity, you don’t get paid.

Some stations don’t play our music, but when you listen to their play list you will ask yourself how some songs got their attention, which are way below your rate. There is still lack of support in our society and country at large,” he stated. He added that local market could be great if only local radio stations could give priority to local artists. He added that if the nation could value local content, without undermining their talent, the music industry in the country would realise growth.

Moreover, he said he advertised his songs via social media to build a strong fan base. He added that his style of music is very unique in many ways compared to that of other artists; from beats to his rap style.

He explained that he believes in being different, old fashioned and likes being original.

“The advice I can give to upcoming artists is that when you have talent don’t sit like you’re waiting for someone, identify yourself and don’t listen to anyone telling you what you can or cannot do. You should believe in yourselves. It is not easy, but you should not give up. You should keep pushing, results may come tomorrow or maybe you will have to wait a little longer, but keep doing your best,” he advised.