Orapa United will be under new executive committee which was elected on Friday PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Orapa United on Friday ushered in a new executive committee whose immediate priority will be to speed up the process of commercializing the club.

The Friday elections followed the Thursday annual general meeting (AGM), where the general membership agreed on the issue of making the two times Mascom Top 8 champions a commercial entity.

Outgoing club spokesperson, Kabo William, said the general membership was informed about the new kit and players’ insurance that are yet to be launched. Club chairperson, Kagiso Mogocha has retained his position.

Mogocha has also been included in the new Botswana Football League (BFL) board. Thabo Mmui is the club’s vice

chairperson, while Kgosietsile Makula and Tiny Ntabeng are new secretary and vice secretary respectively.

The general membership also elected a new marketing manager, Mpho Ranna, as well as new Public Relations Officer (PRO), Amelton Gaefhele.

The new complete executive committee is as follows:

Chairperson: Kagiso Mogocha

Vice Chairperson: Thabo Mmui

Secretary: Kgosiitsile Makula

Vice Secretary: Tiny Ntabeng

Logistics Manager: Moemedi Moloi

Marketing Manager: Mpho Ranna

Public Relations Officer: Amelton Gaefhele

Facility Manager: Onalenna Gaogalalwe

Sales Manager: Gosenyang Mosinyi Molai

Security Officer: Moses Sehunelo

Additional Members: Obed Maroba and Onkgolotse Boatametse