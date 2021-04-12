 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

FRANCISTOWN: The newly established Botswana Football League (BFL) on S...
Orapa United on Friday ushered in a new executive committee whose imme...
Following the 2021 AFCON qualifiers heartbreak, the Zebras have droppe...
Affiliates of Botswana Netball Association (BONA) were left disappoint...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Ostriches Usher In New Committee

Ostriches Usher In New Committee

STAFF WRITER Monday, April 12, 2021
Orapa United will be under new executive committee which was elected on Friday PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
Orapa United on Friday ushered in a new executive committee whose immediate priority will be to speed up the process of commercializing the club.

The Friday elections followed the Thursday annual general meeting (AGM), where the general membership agreed on the issue of making the two times Mascom Top 8 champions a commercial entity.

Outgoing club spokesperson, Kabo William, said the general membership was informed about the new kit and players’ insurance that are yet to be launched. Club chairperson, Kagiso Mogocha has retained his position.

Mogocha has also been included in the new Botswana Football League (BFL) board. Thabo Mmui is the club’s vice

Banners
chairperson, while Kgosietsile Makula and Tiny Ntabeng are new secretary and vice secretary respectively.

The general membership also elected a new marketing manager, Mpho Ranna, as well as new Public Relations Officer (PRO), Amelton Gaefhele.

 

The new complete executive committee is as follows:

Chairperson: Kagiso Mogocha

Vice Chairperson: Thabo Mmui

Secretary: Kgosiitsile Makula

Vice Secretary: Tiny Ntabeng

Logistics Manager: Moemedi Moloi

Marketing Manager: Mpho Ranna

Public Relations Officer: Amelton Gaefhele

Facility Manager: Onalenna Gaogalalwe

Sales Manager: Gosenyang Mosinyi Molai

Security Officer: Moses Sehunelo

Additional Members: Obed Maroba and Onkgolotse Boatametse

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Shall we...?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort