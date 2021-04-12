Orapa United on Friday ushered in a new executive committee whose immediate priority will be to speed up the process of commercializing the club.
The Friday elections followed the Thursday annual general meeting (AGM), where the general membership agreed on the issue of making the two times Mascom Top 8 champions a commercial entity.
Outgoing club spokesperson, Kabo William, said the general membership was informed about the new kit and players’ insurance that are yet to be launched. Club chairperson, Kagiso Mogocha has retained his position.
Mogocha has also been included in the new Botswana Football League (BFL) board. Thabo Mmui is the club’s vice
The general membership also elected a new marketing manager, Mpho Ranna, as well as new Public Relations Officer (PRO), Amelton Gaefhele.
The new complete executive committee is as follows:
Chairperson: Kagiso Mogocha
Vice Chairperson: Thabo Mmui
Secretary: Kgosiitsile Makula
Vice Secretary: Tiny Ntabeng
Logistics Manager: Moemedi Moloi
Marketing Manager: Mpho Ranna
Public Relations Officer: Amelton Gaefhele
Facility Manager: Onalenna Gaogalalwe
Sales Manager: Gosenyang Mosinyi Molai
Security Officer: Moses Sehunelo
Additional Members: Obed Maroba and Onkgolotse Boatametse