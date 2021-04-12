The Botswana Netball Association was forced to postpone its annual general meeting scheduled for this past weekend PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Affiliates of Botswana Netball Association (BONA) were left disappointed when their Annual General Assembly (AGM) scheduled for this past Saturday was postponed.

The decision to postpone the meeting was taken due to non compliance with BONA constitution. According to a letter from BONA, none of the members and teams satisfied article 8 of the BONA constitution of 2009. "Membership of the association shall be open to all netball clubs registered with the Registrar of Societies which shall fulfill registration and membership requirements of this constitution," the letter reads in part.

The letter further states that requirements for affiliation of the association shall include the clubs’ constitution, certificate of registration for the Registar and payment of annual subscription fees as agreed by the general membership from time to time. Teams have been requested to send all their registration and compliance documents directly to BONA secretary general by April 23.

BONA president, Malebo Raditladi told Sport Monitor that a new date for the AGM would be announced soon. She explained that even though there are no netball competitions, it does not mean clubs should not comply. “Just like in business, companies must submit returns even if there is no business. Clubs just have to

follow the constitution and comply. I hope they would meet the deadline,” she said.

Raditladi further said clubs have been reluctant to comply because Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) allows it to happen. She said they only realised that BONA does not have members when she asked for a report from the Registar. She said that was when it was realised that it was impossible to proceed with the AGM. Raditladi said the postponement does not mean she is scared of elections. “I am not scared of elections because I believe that I have done my best for BONA.

I think it is time for someone else to take over or if members want to give me another mandate, I would gladly accept. For now I just want this AGM to happen so that I could focus on other things,” Raditladi said.

However, Thulaganyo Retshabile who is challenging for the presidency said the postponement of the AGM does not reflect well on the association. “The are failing to follow governance that they are preaching. It shows incompetence,” she said.