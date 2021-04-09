 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) is reportedly amongst SADC states rea...
The Brink family, touted as the country’s richest, holds the car...
Former director of the troubled Capital Management Botswana (CMB), Rap...
Renowned unionist, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa has prevailed against Botswa...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Motshegwa back on BPOPF board

Motshegwa back on BPOPF board

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Friday, April 09, 2021
Ketlhalefile Motshegwa PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
Renowned unionist, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa has prevailed against Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF) chairperson.

This is after the High Court recently ordered that his contest for political office in the 2019 general elections did not present any conflict of interest concerning the business of the Fund and ordered his reinstatement to the pension fund’s board of trustees.

Motshegwa and his employer, Botswana Land Board, Local Authorities & Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) had approached Court seeking a review of the decision to remove him as a board trustee of the Fund due to his contest for political office when he stood for the 2019 general elections in the Gaborone Bonnington South constituency.

His decision to contest election was not well received as he was expelled on grounds that he was conflicted and that he had breached the code of conduct of the Fund and that his race for national public political office had the potential to harm the image of the Fund.

Lobatse High Court Judge, Mercy Garekwe recently ruled in Motshegwa’s favour setting aside the decision to remove him from the Fund’s board of trustees.

The Judge said, “the decision was invalid and or unlawful and or unreasonable and is null and void and of no force and effect”. As such, Justice Garekwe compelled the Fund to admit Motshegwa back onto the Board of Trustees of BPOPF with immediate effect.

The Judge also ordered the respondents to pay the costs of the review application.

When giving out her full reasons, Garekwe said it was not only unfair but premature on the part of BPOPF to gauge the issue of conflict of interest, whether actual or perceived, just

Banners
based on the participation of an individual in local elections without more.

In her view, it would make sense to raise the issue had Motshegwa won the elections and not relinquished his positions both at BLLAHWU and BPOPF.

The BPOPF board chairperson had argued that the issue of conflict of interest comes in that there is a likelihood of Motshegwa favouring those who would fund his political campaign. However, the Judge said that could be avoided as the Fund rules allow for recusal of a trustee in the event of conflict of interest.

The Judge said the rules and regulations or the legislation do not prevent Motshegwa from contesting for political office.

Judge Garekwe also found that Motshegwa ought to have been notified of the charge preferred against him by the body that had the jurisdiction to entertain the complaint forwarded by BPOPF board  chairperson. She also said that Motshegwa should have been given a chance to appear or make supplementary submissions to the charge which was preferred against him.

“Such notification was crucial, and ought to have been accompanied with request for the second applicant to make any supplementary submissions if he wished to do so,” she said.

In the end, the Judge came to a conclusion that the board and the risk committee alike took into consideration irrelevant considerations, disregarded relevant considerations and worst still relied on generalised and unexplained considerations to reach the decision to expel Motshegwa.

Motshegwa contested the 2019 general elections in the Gaborone Bonnington South under the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) ticket and lost.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Drink up...It prevents Covid 19 death

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort