Biggie Butale PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

Different opposition parties have submitted their position papers regarding the model surrounding the unity talks, Mmegi has learnt.

According to information seen by this publication, the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) and Alliance for Progressives (AP) have proposed that a reasonable model which could work for all parties is a ‘pact’.

The opposition talks is between Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), BPF and AP. Mmegi has also learnt that the committee tasked with dealing with cooperation issues is meeting over the weekend.

“The parties believe that the issue of presidency will be determined by the number of seats each party will secure.

Another thing that parties are proposing is the issue of incumbency to be taken into consideration so that parties would not take much time negotiating on constituency allocation. Therefore each party will have to campaign or work hard in the constituencies it already has or given for them to win them,” a source said. Another source hinted that the UDC is proposing that other parties join it so that they use one symbol since the pact model has its own disadvantages.

Still on the matter, UDC spokesperson Moeti Mohwasa said; “Yes parties have submitted their position papers and talks are progressing smoothly. The parties have had three issues to look at; bye elections Memorandum of Understanding which has long been agreed on and signed, the People’s Court which agreed that 2019 elections were rigged and 2024 general elections cooperation. The first

assignment has been concluded while two are work in progress. We cannot tell the time that the talks will take to be concluded taking into account the collegiality that obtains, we are hoping for a sooner conclusion. The committee has met several times and even this weekend it will be meeting” Earlier this year, BPF president, Biggie Butale confirmed to Mmegi that the parties have appointed three representatives to negotiate a model surrounding the talks. Reports also say the committee which represented the parties during bye-election cooperation talks will facilitate the negotiations.

“It is true we have started talks as opposition parties. I cannot pre-empt the kind of model the negotiators will agree on.

As party leaders we do not want to interfere in negotiations because we trust the representatives that we have chosen,” Butale said. For his part, AP secretary general, Dr Phenyo Butale also confirmed that the talks have started and Mwhasa has been tasked with all external communication about the talks.

“As opposition parties we have agreed that anything relating to opposition cooperation the person who answers all questions regarding the issue is Moeti Mohwasa. We do not want a situation whereby information comes from different people and at the end of the day it causes confusion on what is happening,” Dr Butale said in an interview.