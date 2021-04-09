Alfredo Mos

Legendary and key player of the classic era of rhumba in Botswana, Alfredo Mos has taken part in the Africa Music Challenge competition which will see him compete with local and African artists.

The competition is run by Africa Sports Ventures Group (known as ASVG) and HITLAB Entertainment is providing technical services for the purpose of the competition.

Alfredo Mos who helped set the bar for what a kwasa-kwasa/rhumba artist could accomplish back in the late 90s and early 2000s told Arts & Culture that in the theme song, he was expected to come up with a song about the continent. He said he had already submitted a song which he composed specifically for the competition.

While submissions have already closed at the end of March, Alfredo Mos said he would have to wait for the announcement of the top 20 soon.

“I want to broaden the horizon and reach other audiences. Just by taking part in this competition it is already a success on its own because my music will be streamed and downloaded,” he said. The mafelo a beke hitmaker added that for him this is a step in the right direction. He said

he has already put his music online therefore if goes on to win the competition it will be an extra achievement on his part.

Alfredo Mos said the winner will walk away with a prize money and recording deal.

“In Botswana we always raise money for the studio but we never have funds for marketing and distributing our projects,” he said. Alfredo Mos said consequently their music ends up being confined within the borders. He said it would be a huge milestone to reach the top 20, consequently reaching other markets outside Botswana.

Alfredo Mos who owns Original Music Record Studio and announced his fully-fledged return to music in 2019 further said that music is not about being old and does not have a retirement age.

“So many musicians have died on the stage so I will continue until God says it’s enough,” he said.

The erstwhile king of rhumba said there are other local artists who have participated in the competition.