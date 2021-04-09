 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Pastor Gomolemo Kalayakgosi is a graphic illustrator/cartoonist devote...
The local dance group, Amakuvuki has raised Botswana’s flag up h...
The Cookout Africa 2021 edition continues to roll out virtually  ...
Legendary and key player of the classic era of rhumba in Botswana, Alf...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Alfredo Mos takes part in Africa Music Challenge

Alfredo Mos takes part in Africa Music Challenge

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Friday, April 09, 2021
Alfredo Mos
Legendary and key player of the classic era of rhumba in Botswana, Alfredo Mos has taken part in the Africa Music Challenge competition which will see him compete with local and African artists.

The competition is run  by Africa Sports Ventures Group (known as ASVG) and HITLAB Entertainment is providing technical services for the purpose of the competition.

Alfredo Mos who helped set the bar for what a kwasa-kwasa/rhumba artist could accomplish back in the late 90s and early 2000s told Arts & Culture that in the theme song, he was expected to come up with a  song about the continent. He said he had already submitted a song which he composed specifically for the competition.

While submissions have already closed at the end of March, Alfredo Mos said he would have to wait for the announcement of the top 20 soon.

 “I want to broaden the horizon and reach other audiences. Just by taking part in this competition it is already a success on its own because my music will be streamed and downloaded,” he said. The mafelo a beke hitmaker added that for him this is a step in the right direction. He said

Banners
he has already put his music online therefore if goes on to win the competition it will be an extra achievement on his part.

Alfredo Mos said the winner will walk away with a prize money and recording deal. 

“In Botswana we always raise money for the studio but we never have funds for marketing and distributing our projects,” he said. Alfredo Mos said consequently their music ends up being confined within the borders. He said it would be a huge milestone to reach the top 20, consequently reaching other markets outside Botswana.

Alfredo Mos who owns Original Music Record Studio and announced his fully-fledged return to music in 2019 further said that music is not about being old and does not have a retirement age.

“So many musicians have died on the stage so I will continue until God says it’s enough,” he said.

The erstwhile king of rhumba said there are other local artists who have participated in the competition.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

A hole in the economy

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort