Despite the challenging year that was 2020, MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy Class of 2020 recently held a virtual graduation ceremony for its students.

The graduates include Batswana women Lorato Orapeleng and Masego Mohwasa. “The MultiChoice Talent Factory is very close to my heart. It speaks to who we are as Africans, natural-born storytellers. Today we are here to celebrate the second cohort who were dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic but the challenge seems to have brought on even greater opportunities,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Services, MultiChoice Group.

The students’ academic course was extended from 12 to 18 months due to the pandemic. This additional time translated to the students today walking away with not one but two qualifications, making them even more sought-after as they re-enter their respective local film and TV sectors as highly qualified industry professionals. Alongside their MTF qualification, the graduates also walk away with an equally illustrious qualification from the prestigious New York Film Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA). Africa’s creative industries are custodians of the continent’s cultural heritage, and as

Africa’s most-loved storyteller, MultiChoice has always put to use its burning desire to develop and invest in African talent through initiatives such as MTF. Like the previous cohort, the skills gained by the Class of 2020 once again shone through during their course.

The graduates completed an intensive three-weeks online NYFA course on the production of micro-documentaries, PSAs and music videos. They also worked with the United Nations on the global #PledgeToPause campaign and got exposed to global networks.

In addition, MTF graduates are now part of the MTF alumni network and connected to industry professionals from across the continent through the MTF Portal - www.multichoicetalentfactory.com The continued success of the MTF initiative since its beginning in 2018 is also rooted in its illustrious partnerships, namely with NYFA, the Henley Business School Africa, Pan-Atlantic University in Nigeria, Kenyatta University in Kenya and the University of Zambia in Zambia.

MTF also has partnerships with internationally acclaimed organisations Dolby, Jasco Broadcast Solutions and Nihilent.