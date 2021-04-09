 
  3. Pooyapina releases Ke ya Bokgwela

Pooyapina releases Ke ya Bokgwela

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Friday, April 09, 2021
Othusitse Moatlhodi, who goes by stage name Pooyapina, is the new traditional music artist determined to continue promoting Setswana culture with his music

With just one album under his belt, Pooyapina says he believes that traditional music still has an essential role of shaping Setswana cultural identity and differentiating Batswana from the rest of the music world.

Although his history with the traditional music could be traced back to 2005 during his school days, the 26-year-old Seleka born artist only released his first album titled ‘Ke ya Bokgwela’ last year. Despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pooyapina believes his album still has a good chance to make an impact in the local and regional music scenes with good marketing.

“I have always been in love with the traditional music from a young age. It also turned out that I also have a singing talent so i decided to commercialise it. While my first album has not done well due to the challenges of COVID-19, I’m still determined to make it work and push it to reach a higher level

because it has the potential,” said Pooyapina.

He is also currently shooting the music video for title track.

“I have gone all out to come up with the best music video. I have engaged one of the best videographers, because I want my music to appeal to the international market. This will give my music and  our culture the exposure they need,” he added.

According to Pooyapina,  the six track album has been receiving significant airplay on local public radio station RB 1. He said he would not release a second album until he was satisfied with the progress of the current album. 

“I would like to thank all those who supported me on this album and urge Batswana to continue buying my music as it can have a positive impact in their lives,” he concluded.  Songs in the album include Ke ya Bokgwela, Makhelwane, Batswana Dumelang, Ke a ja Ke a kgora, Dinokaneng and Ke epa sediba.

