Ncube has firmly cemented her position in this unique technical space which sees her literally climbing heights to achieve the best for her customers

Women’s Month has recently come to an end and MultiChoice Botswana celebrates one of its own; a pioneer in her own right, whose tenacious go-getter attitude and clearly defined intention to soar to greater heights named her MultiChoice Botswana’s youngest and only female installer to date.

“As a business, diversity in the workplace is top priority. A workforce is only as good as the dynamic people you put in place to lead, regardless of title or hierarchy,” says MultiChoice Botswana managing director, Lorato Mwape.

‘’The concept of breaking glass ceilings and idolising women who are making moves in male-dominated industries, needs to be done away with and we need to start normalising the fact that women belong in all industries. Not only do we belong, we too can dominate and lead.’’

Buhle Ncube is case in-point fearless 30-year-old Francistown-based wife and mother of two. Ncube has firmly cemented her position in this unique technical space which sees her literally climbing heights to achieve the best for her customers.

“When I look back on my childhood, the one thing that stands out was my love, or rather curiosity for fixing things. For seeing things become ‘better’ just from the work of my hands,” Ncube laments. The youngest girl in a family of 10, Ncube attributes her love for Mathematics and insatiable desire to “get things done” as the main reasons she answered MultiChoice Botswana’s call for installers in 2020.

Ncube was one of many who applied and underwent a rigorous accreditation process which saw her standing out tops amongst her male counterparts.

“There are so many things I love about being an installer, namely being able to complete a neat, full and quality installation for a customer. But most importantly, crushing expectations held by customers who cringe with fear as they watch a woman before them, climbing a ladder to install and fix a heavy satellite dish to perfection,” she laughs.

Speaking on her experience so far with MultiChoice Botswana, she comments, “MultiChoice Botswana has

Banners

given me the confidence in myself that I’ve never had before; challenging expectations and achieving the best for my customer has truly enforced my beliefs that anything is possible, for as long as you choose it.”

Sighting that her inspiration comes from other fearless women such as Keneilwe Budani, one of Botswana’s few female aircraft engineers, she shares that for her the 2021 Woman’s Month theme of #ChoosetoChallenge, speaks to acknowledging that there are no boundaries to what a woman can achieve for as long as she puts her mind to it.

“I am grateful for my husband, who is a strong support structure, and to my father, who led by example in being a true do-er. In our society, to have support from a man, in a space typically filled only by men, makes it easier to achieve and to push myself towards my dreams, no matter how unconventional they may be’’, she said.

Outside of her daily work of installations and providing stellar customer service, Ncube aims to empower other young Batswana women to take on roles not normally expected to be fulfilled by the gender.

She extends herself as a mentor to young women in her industry and looks forward to seeing a better balance of genders when it comes to satellite technology. “My challenge to other women is to grab everything you want to because you have the capacity to. If you can think it, it can definitely become your reality.”

MultiChoice Botswana currently employs over 100 Batswana directly, with 80% of them being females.

Through an indirect network of over 120 accredited installers, eight agencies employing various individuals, MultiChoice Botswana holds continued focus on diversifying and ensuring a gender-balanced network.