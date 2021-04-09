Do you feel your marriage is purposelessly swinging in a precarious space? Plunged into a whirling, terrifying and hostile storm-like maelstrom? Viciously pummelled by the monster waves of the high seas and destined for the murky depths of the seabed! Marital happiness seems to be an elusive dream.

Even for a subset of suave politicians, swashbuckling entrepreneurs and accomplished corporate leaders. What is normally at the nexus of the horrendous transition of a sweetheart into an incorrigible brute? What morphs an impassioned marital union into the ultimate test of perseverance? Notice the refreshing perspective highlighted in the following excerpt from Paul Batshedi More’s recently published novel, ‘The Power Chase.’ Mr. Blake approached Rachel, pulled out the chair right beside her, sat down, swivelled his head towards her and softly said, “We understand what you’re going through after that unfavourable court judgement. At least you’ll see your kids from time to time.”

Wide-eyed with surprise Rachel said, “I wouldn’t have thought you were informed about this matter Mr. Blake. But thank you for your understanding. By the way, Jason and I met in Guilford during our final year at the University of Surrey. When I first met him, my heart spontaneously ignited with a spark of romance that could have devoured the entire rainforest of the Amazon.”

“That’s called true love,” interjected Mr. Blake. Rachel smiled and continued, “Just one glance at Jason’s smooth flawless face, his golden-brown eyes and his well-toned masculine chest, and I was one hundred percent convinced that we were meant for each other. I tried to suppress my feelings, but my eyes and body gave me away.”

“Really!” Mr. Blake said with a smile. Rachel blushed and said, “In the wink of an eye, my liquescent eyes that were inflamed with a burning romantic passion had flicked from his chest to his face and back to his chest again and lingered there as if I had zoned out with my eyes wide open, gormlessly staring at his well-toned abs that were almost protruding out of his shirt. My body secreted a whiff of the cuddle hormone, flooding my bloodstream with a spine-tingling blaze of euphoria. Sorry Mr. Blake, I know it’s too much information. I always get carried away when I recall our first meeting.”

His eyes sparkling with sympathy and curious to hear more, Mr. Blake said, “Rachel, please feel free to pour your heart out. That’s a sure way of starting the healing process.” Rachel nodded her head and continued, “We ended up getting married three months after our graduation. In time, love hormones wove their magic into our marriage. This gave birth to what I erroneously perceived to be an unbreakable and inviolable bond that thrived on a multitude of adventure-driven off-the-hip decisions.”

“Don’t we all make that mistake!” interjected Mr. Blake. In a futile attempt to contain the outpouring tears, Rachel tilted her head up and fixed her eyes on the lacquered wooden ceiling. She continued talking while simultaneously using a tissue paper to wipe off the waterworks that were drenching her cheeks, “You may not believe it, but our lifestyle was rife with impulsive seaside breaks, impromptu romantic weekend getaways, picnics at the drop of a hat and on the spur of the moment dates to restaurants and cinemas. We revelled in a highly intimate union overflowing with profound warmth, happiness and hope.”

“Your relationship seemed blissful, infinite and full of promise. I wonder what

came between the two lovebirds!” gently inquired Mr. Blake. Rachel shifted her eyes to the table in front of her and absent-mindedly focused them on a confectionery jar placed towards the edge of the table. She barely raised her head as she replied, “Mr. Blake, I would struggle to find the scrawniest grain of justification for our divorce. I guess life happened!

Unfortunately, immodesty and failure to cherish our blessings sullied the once booming relationship with an unwholesome smudge of pride.

Crippling complacency set in as we both fooled ourselves into believing that our unity was invincible. While we were busy in denial, focus on our work-life and the raising of our two girls gradually weakened that glowing zest in our bond. Little did we know that we had unwittingly placed ourselves on the bumpy highway to Splitsville!”

Mr. Blake shook his head and said, “Rachel, if you were to carefully follow the footprints of the many marriages that crushed into a divorce, you are most likely to pick similar challenges.”

Rachel nodded and continued, “We were inattentive to each other and ended up senselessly exposing our marriage to an invisible but destructive noxious pollutant. In time, hideous vices quietly tiptoed into our marriage and gradually tore it apart. We’ve paid a heavy price for taking each other for granted. In one sentence, we were far too self-involved.”

Mr. Blake said, “Oh! Was it that bad Rachel?” Rachel responded, “We could no longer feign perkiness as our once thriving marriage tumbled down with a deafening roar. For the last four years, Jason and I have been virtually living apart under one roof, a convenient live-in divorce arrangement if you like. We failed to stave off the corrosive power of the complacency that had started eating away at our intimacy and sense of mutual respect. Each one was consumed in their own little space, busy protecting their imaginary turf. You may not believe it Mr. Blake, but I deliberately failed to heed multiple intuitive niggles that my gut kept throwing at me.”

Mr. Blake shook his head and asked, “Rachel, how do you feel now?” Rachel said, “An overwhelming sense of nostalgia always knocks me down whenever I look back at what I failed to appreciate until it was gone. I have learnt a good lesson in the most heart-rending and harshest of ways. Never will I ever again take my loved ones for granted!”

The above excerpt underscores that, it is not the throwing of darts in the dark but rather the deliberate mutual force of will that would see the most troubled of marriages soaring through the eye of the exceedingly obnoxious of hurricanes, only to make landfall nominally scathed.

Though you may need to consciously stretch and strain to save your marriage, it would be unwise to pander to the vapid lie that your marriage cannot survive the red-hot crucible of stress.

Believe you me, many have emerged healthier, stronger and more resilient to the thinnest and thickest as well as the shallowest and deepest of marital fissures. It may not be too late to restore that warm sparkle and honeyed zing into your marriage.