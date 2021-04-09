Running into challenges: Thebe says he is sorry PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

After all the controversy surrounding Baboloki Thebe last year that included a car accident, drunken driving and appearing before the court, the athlete has offered his apology.

Thebe told Mmegi Sport he has been through a lot and was left mentally scarred by the accident in which his compatriot, Onkabetse Nkobolo suffered serious injuries.

“That accident has emotionally destroyed me, and it was difficult for me to train back home. I was stressed all the time. I tender my apology to Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) for the mistakes that I made. I apologise to Batswana, also I am aware that I am a public figure, and everything that I did, disappointed the nation,” he said.

The athlete is currently training in Ivory Coast under the watchful eye of coach Anthony Koffi.

“I am trying to focus, but it is difficult for me if I do not get support from BAA. During the national team camp back home, it was stressful for me hence I spoke to my manager, and he decided to use part of my endorsement money to pay for my camp, food, travel expenses and accommodation for three months,” Thebe said.

According to a source, Thebe wrote a letter to BAA in December requesting assistance with travel to the Ivory Coast.

“He wanted them to transfer his scholarship funds to pay for his training camp in Ivory Coast. But that did not happen because they claimed that they did not see the letter,” the source said.

Thebe said he did not want to discuss the issue with the media.

Thebe has worked with Koffi before when he transitted from junior to senior level in 2017. During that time, he

finished in position four at the World Championship in London. Thebe said he wanted to work with the same coach to enable him to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The source further said BAA had written a letter to Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) instructing them to stop paying Thebe’s allowance because they are not aware of his whereabouts and that he would not be refunded for the money he spent on accommodation. The source revealed that the problem emanates from one BAA official. “She has made Thebe’s life a living in hell. The athlete was always sad because of the way she addressed him. She accused him of being a drunkard even other athletes were aware of the shenanigans,” the source said. BAA vice president-administration, Oabona Theetso said they were not aware of the letter that Thebe wrote informing them about his plans. Theetso also denied that they have written a letter to BNOC requesting them to halt the payment of allowances.

“It is my first time to learn about such letters, but we will investigate. I would get back to you when I have gathered all the information,” Theetso said. BNOC acting chief executive officer (CEO), Wedu Motswetla said they have not received a letter from BAA regarding discontinuing Thebe’s allowance.

“The only information we have is according to reports from BAA that the athlete left before they could give him permission, but it has not come to cutting him out of the scholarship,” Motswetla said.