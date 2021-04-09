 
Latest News

  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
Mares coach says Namibia are underdogs

MQONDISI DUBE Friday, April 09, 2021
Through the paces: Mares training at Lekidi Centre this week PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG.
The women’s soccer team, Mares coach, Gaolethoo ‘Ronaldo’ Nkutlwisang says Namibia will be the underdogs when the two meet in an African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier in June.

The Mares have stepped up preparations, as they face neighbours, Banyana Banyana in a friendly match in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Botswana is leaving no stone unturned in the quest to qualify for the biennial tournament, which was supposed to be held last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Only two matches separate the women’s team from a dance in the AWCON finals.

Nkutlwisang is confident her charges will carry sufficient artillery to kick out neighbours Namibia. Botswana’s women side has grown in stature, and recently reached the finals of the COSAFA Cup while claiming the scalps of giants, South Africa and Zambia. Their progress has not gone unnoticed and the BFA has seemingly put the shoulder to the wheel to assist the team across the line.

‘Ronaldo’s girls play a high profile friendly match against fancied Banyana Banyana, with more intense camps also lined up. “The target is to qualify for the finals in Morocco. So far, I am using what I have. Due to COVID-19, I am forced to use 11 players versus 11, there is no local game. But the girls are responding well,” Nkutlwisang said. She added Namibia will enter the game as underdogs after Botswana dominated their recent meeting. “They are the underdogs. It’s a new year but the culture doesn’t change,” she said. But the FIFA rankings place Namibia, at number 129, above Botswana, who are two places below at

number 131. In Africa, Namibia is ranked number 19 while Botswana is 21st. Asked if she is satisfied with the support from the association, the coach said they need all the backing. “So far, so good. We need everyone’s support. Tanki, le motivation e le moteng,” she said. This week, the coach called up the experienced trio of Bonang Othagile, Nondi Matlhasela and Masego Montsho as she prepared for the trip to Johannesburg. Othagile and Montsho reported to camp on Monday while Matlhasela joined the team on Wednesday. Nkutlwisang has been running the rule over a team largely made up of Under-20 players, but has beefed up with experience ahead of the Banyana Banyana encounter at the Bidvest Wits Stadium. The preparations should leave Mares in good stead ahead of their clash against Namibia’s Brave Gladiators in June.

But Namibia has not been resting on their laurels. They played Angola in a friendly match on Wednesday, with another tie lined up against the same opponent tomorrow.  Namibia coach, Robert Nauseb has called up the team’s trump card, Zenatha Coleman who is based in Spain.

The winner between the Mares and the Brave Gladiators faces the victor in the match featuring Gabon and the Central Africa Republic. The ultimate winner will proceed to the finals, which Morocco hosts. A record of 36 nations out of the 54 teams on the continent, entered the qualifying round.

Sport

