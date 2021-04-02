 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

A company that won a works contract for the design and build of Phase ...
Suspended Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) agent, Welhem...
On Monday, former president, Ian Khama approached the Broadhurst Polic...
FRANCISTOWN: Despite several interventions by the police and local aut...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Letlhakane's surging missing persons

Letlhakane's surging missing persons

LESEDI MKHUTSHWA Friday, April 02, 2021
Letlhakane Township PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
FRANCISTOWN: Despite several interventions by the police and local authorities, cases of missing persons still remain a burning issue in Letlhakane policing area.

The area has in the past been tormented by missing persons amidst allegations by villagers that the missing persons were abducted and killed for ritual purposes.

According to Letlhakane police station commander, Superintendent Michael Maphephu, the area recorded seven missing persons in 2019, five in 2020 and four since the beginning of 2021.

In order to deal with the matter, about two weeks ago the police held a consultative meeting with the community leaders including other relevant stakeholders to address the missing persons’ problem in the area.

During the meeting, Letlhakane village leader Kgosi Barontshi Kegapetswe raised concerns about the alarming rate of missing individuals in the area and he pleaded for divine intervention.

He said the matter which he suspected to be linked to ritual killings was getting out of control and there was  need for prophets or traditional doctors to be engaged to address the issue. Mmatshumo village leader Kgosi Keletshwaretse Phetsogang echoed the same sentiments with Kegapetswe.

He said the situation of missing persons was worsening and there was a need for divine intervention to deal with the matter.

Phetsogang also encouraged people to work as a collective in order to arrest the situation.

Just a few days after the meeting, a disabled teenager was tricked by three people in Mokubilo village and was allegedly later killed by the same men.

The teenage boy was found lying lifeless between Mmea and Mokubilo villages. After the death of the young man, there were rumors circulating that the deceased boy was found with some missing body parts something the police did not comment on but rather stated that they were waiting for a postmortem report.

The discovery did not come as a shock to the villagers as they ranted on social media

Banners
that they are used to people disappearing in the area.

Additionally, they said that in cases where a missing persona was found, usually they would have missing body parts which are allegedly used for ritual purposes.

A few days later, there was yet another blow related to another missing person’s case where the police made a grisly discovery of remains of a 65-year-old mentally disturbed person who went missing on February 12. The man went missing at a cattle-post about eight kilometers from Mmatshumo village.

Surprisingly, there was something fishy in connection with the discovery of the human remains as the deceased man’s clothes were found exactly at the location where the police and villagers had previously searched.

Furthermore, a month ago, there was yet another missing person at Letlhakane area.

The matter was even posted on Botswana Police Service (BPS) official Facebook page where the missing persons’ name were revealed as Obakeng Badubi of Thabala village.

Days after the statement, Moeladilothoko, a social media page on Facebbok, launched a campaign dubbed ‘Bring back Obakeng’.

The campaign, which was launched at the missing person’s home village (Thabala) attracted scores of angry villagers who suspected that Badubi was abducted for ritual purposes in either Rakops or Letlhakane villages.

With an alarming rate of missing persons recorded by Letlhakane police, villagers continue to point fingers at their community leaders and other prominent people for having a

hand in missing persons whom they suspected were abducted killed for ritual killings.

In addition, the people believe that the missing persons’ body parts are used to make charms and potions by witch doctors. There seems to be a general belief that in Africa, Botswana included, human organs are illegally harvested for rituals of wealth creation and luck.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Are you teaching Kiswahili?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort