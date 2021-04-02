Rita Dee and Vee Mampeezy recently signed a deal which will enable the latter to get bookings in Limpopo, South Africa

“Haba go neela chance oe dirise ekare wa tsenwa,”is part of the song lyrics from that 2005 unsuccessful album Vee Mampeezy made with renowned South African producer, Godfrey ‘Guffy’ Pilane of Guffy Creations.

More than 15 years later it looks like Botswana’s most decorated musician is still living by that motto, after signing a deal with Rita Dee of the Mkhadzi scandal fame and recording a song with DJ Tira all in the same week. Vee Mampeezy who has been focused on promoting his water brand, MaVeeta decided to grab the opportunity when the two were invited to take part in Seabelo Modibe’s Botswana International Music Conference (BIMC) last week.

DJ Tira made a hint during a panel discussion that artists should not wait for governments to take them to studio.

He said if an artist like Vee Mampeezy was serious he should take him to the studio after the conference instead of him heading to a hotel for a good night sleep. Vee Mampeezy didn’t waste any time, he was later that night seen in a live Facebook video recording a song with DJ Tira. The ‘Letlhale’ hitmaker also arranged for a music video shoot because DJ Tira was not going to come to Botswana for a video shoot any time soon.

Vee Mampeezy told Arts & Culture in an interview that his collaboration with Tira didn’t just happen on the day because the latter was in Botswana. He said they have been in talks for two years now about a possible collaboration. “I guess we were waiting for the right time and that day was the right time,” he said. Vee Mampeezy has signed a deal with Rita Dee and the latter is officially his booking agent in Limpopo.

Rita Dee was last year accused of exploiting Limpopo hitmaker, Makhadzi. In an explosive Twitter rant, Makhadzi accused Rita Dee of owing her money from royalties from her 2019 hit album, Matorokisi and Youtube views, and stalling ownership changes to a car Rita Dee had bought for her five years back. Questioned about his decision to work with Rita Dee, Vee Mampezy further said he was aware of what was said about Rita Dee in the media but he wanted to see for himself if there was anything fishy about her. “I am a business man, there are some things people say about me but

Banners

it doesn’t mean they are true. We liked what Rita Dee was presenting that is why we decided to work with her,” he highlighted.

Responding to a question about her spat with one of the hottest artists in South Africa at the moment, Rita Dee said as a businesswoman she doesn’t owe anybody an explanation because when she started nobody believed in her. “I have been in the entertainment industry since I was 16. I met Makhadzi eight years ago when she was selling music in the streets. It’s a male dominated industry so you don’t know what I am facing when I am based in Venda; the entertainment industry is as cruel as any industry so people will plant things and paint you in a certain manner.

You will think Rita is this way but I am in this industry for the right reasons and I am here to stay,” she highlighted during a panel discussion at BIMC. Vee Mampeezy released his song featuring Makhadzi and DJ Call Me called Mokoti Pitori earlier this year. He also told the BIMC panel last week that he doesn’t make money through the songs he releases especially during this time of the pandemic.

“I decided to commercialise my name in order to make money through my music. I give people music for free through social media platforms and after they are hooked to my music I am going to sell them products such as water and clothing, I don’t sell music, I sell the name so if they follow my music which I am giving out for free then they will support my brand which is Vee Mampeezy,” he highlighted.

Vee Mampeezy said some people have advised him not to release during the pandemic but he had decided to release a new song every month to stay relevant.

“If I stay relevant with new music, then they will keep buying something from me. If a brand grows bigger companies will come and anyone will want to associate with Vee Mampeezy now,” he explained. Vee Mampeezy said he couldn’t disclose projects he was working on but announcements would be made in three weeks’ time.