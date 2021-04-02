Gabathuse admitted that Mabutswapele exhibition is an important step in his photography career

Local photographer, Boikanyo Seboba Gabathuse’s solo photography exhibition titled ‘Mabutswapele’ is currently running at BIHL Group Fairgrounds office park until May.

The exhibition is part of BIHL Group’s aim to remain committed to playing a long term role in celebrating, preserving and growing the local arts and culture space in Botswana, building on a strong heritage of investment in the space.

Gabathuse told Arts & Culture in an interview that he had an opportunity to exhibit at BIHL Group after they saw one of his photographic works exhibited at Thapong visual arts gallery. “They called me to share my photography portfolio, they were interested and that’s how I came about to exhibit there. Each of the pictures displayed has its own story to tell and I have been collecting them since last year at my home village Maunatlala during my photo walks and events. I feel attached to each and every photo exhibited because almost all of the photographs are of people I know personally and relatives,” he noted. Gabathuse also said all photographs exhibited are in black and white documentary style because he believes black and white

is the purest form of art in photography. “Rich blacks and deep contrasts appeal to us psychologically. It creates a connection that makes you stop and pay attention to what is being presented. I prefer to capture pictures in black and white for storytelling in travel and street photography, as well as when portraying my people’s everyday activities,” he highlighted. The fine artist admitted that Mabutswapele exhibition is an important step in his photography career. “I need to be able to receive both recognition and criticism from the public to improve my photographic work and make contacts with people who can offer more work or opportunities,” he added.

He said the exhibition came at time when he was about to face a downturn in his photography career. “I was too blessed to host a solo exhibition, please pass by and get yourself one that speaks to you. All thanks to friends, family and everyone who always believed in my potential and made this opportunity possible.”