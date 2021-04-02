Phetlhe

Botswana is a country whose people pride themselves with in-depth articulation.

This is particularly evident when it comes to the naming of individuals or locations with a lot of nomenclature being reflective of Batswana’s strong inclination to the use of idioms and proverbs.

‘Ina lebe ke seromo’, can very loosely be translated to mean ‘you are as you speak’. Words are powerful tools to be used wisely and Batswana lean heavily to this understanding.

BW Nomenclature #ItseBotswana #KnowBotswana, is a Knowledge Systems Initiative conceptualised by rapper Samba T, real name Thulaganyo Thuli Phetlhe.

BW Nomenclature taps into Cultural Heritage, with an aim to edify locals and the international community about the names of various locations mapped out in Botswana; what they mean and how they came about, further reiterating the Nation Brand custodians slogan; ‘Our Pride, Your Destination’.

BW Nomenclature also aims to convert citizens into active brand shareholders and participants of the national brand with a co-ownership mentality.

The initiative intends to assist organisations which carry the nation’s brand mandate in identifying and supporting untapped local brands in various areas of Botswana advancing them to international standards of quality

and branding them for international markets.

“The creative direction of this initiative is premised on ‘being knowledgeable’ about Botswana beyond just the scope of the popularised tourist destination locations.

Many locations in Botswana have deep rooted meanings behind their names, and this notion gave birth to the concept of BW Nomenclature,” Phetlhe noted.

He also added that the initiative is a nationwide information gathering process, researching the meaning and anthropology of different names given to various (+100) locations in Botswana and upon expansion of this execution further, exploring untapped investment and export opportunities in those locations.

He said this information gathering will be conducted via audio visual capture and collated into short (5-10 Minute Interviews) documentary footage/snippets themed #ItseBotswana #KnowBotswana.

“The collated information will at a later stage be converted to literature which can be made accessible locally at schools and internationally via travelling terminals.

Through this project, Batswana being custodians of the Botswana brand will be aiding in conserving Botswana culture, offering support to the tourism sector and educating Batswana about their own country,,” he concluded.