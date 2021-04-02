 
  3. US based DJ Dagizus releases Amapiano single

US based DJ Dagizus releases Amapiano single

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, April 02, 2021
DJ Dagizus
US based Motswana music producer, DJ Dagizus has released a new single titled Monate featuring the legendary DJ Bunz and an upcoming group called Kwaito Tswak Gang.

The multi-talented producer based in Dallas, Texas in the US told Arts & Culture that Kwaito Tswak Gang reached out to him because they wanted to push their hustle overseas and locally.

“I decided to give the talented Ghetto young stars that platform they deserved thus featuring them on this jam, Monate. As for DJ Bunz, we have been working together for a long time. Bunz was brought on board as that spice needed to make the song what is about to be, a hit,” he said.

In his previous single, uMuntwami, DJ Dagizus featured an upcoming female vocalist named Nomzi currently based in Johannesburg. He said the uMuntwami single was currently doing well and topping

charts on some local stations.

Monate is an Amapiano tune and can be labelled under an Afrobeat music genre. In this single DJ Dagizus wanted to showcase his skills and the ability to do and work with any  genre. Monate is a Setswana word that means fun or joy. The song lyrics feature Setswana, Kalanga, and Zulu. It is a song that was created to empower people through some motivation and inspiration, especially during this unprecedented time.

Dagizus added that the concept and idea were to keep people hopeful, positive and motivated all the time. He explained that music could heal, bond and keep people happy, which was what Monate song was all about.

Lifestyle

