NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, April 02, 2021
Mogale
The reigning Mister Mahalapye, Taolo Mogale has been selected to compete at Mister Africa Continent pageant in Ghana from September 20 to 27, 2021.

The 27-year-old Mahalapye born who is also a Shoshong village native is one of the 25 handsome pageant kings from different African countries who will take part at the prestigious  pageant. The pageantry will have  its first Edition of Mister Africa Continent to be held under the motto “Continental Icons for Global Influence”.

In an interview with Arts & Culture, Mogale also said the pageantry was a male entry that tries to bring African countries together in form of culture and tourism. “It is a great achievement on my side, it is a dream come true. I have always longed to represent my country in a world stage and God gave me the dream of my life. It really shows that indeed I am a true leader who is recognised for my good work and I am capable of winning the crown,” he said.

Even though he is committed to working hard to bring the crown home, Mogale said he was facing some challenges. He pointed out that the main challenge was lack of sponsorship on which he said he was still pleading to the stakeholders

and any other organisation to help. Mogale also said he was ready to take other African contestants on and show them that Botswana had kings with purpose.

 A winner is said to walk away with undisclosed prize money, an apartment in Ghana, a car and a paid trip for a year across African countries. Moreover, Mogale is pursuing a Public Health Course with Gaborone University College of law and professional studies and nearing completion. He developed the love for pageants when he was 23 and that was when he decided to join modelling agencies. He then took a step and registered with The Empire Modelling Agency to pursue his modelling career. “My love for modelling is not all about being on a ramp and showcasing clothes but pageants comes with lots of responsibilities and they need someone with leadership skills. I believe I am a true leader to my fellow citizens hence I saw it fit to join pageants to carry on my nation’s name,” he highlighted. Furthermore, he pleaded with the stakeholders to come forward and help them in terms of sponsorship.

