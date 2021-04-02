 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

A company that won a works contract for the design and build of Phase ...
Suspended Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) agent, Welhem...
On Monday, former president, Ian Khama approached the Broadhurst Polic...
FRANCISTOWN: Despite several interventions by the police and local aut...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. LEA, BUAN partner to nurture graduates

LEA, BUAN partner to nurture graduates

PAULINE DIKUELO Friday, April 02, 2021
Cash cow: Activities at the BUAN farm PIC: BUAN.AC.BW
The Local Enterprise Authority (LEA) has joined hands with the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) in an effort aimed at nurturing graduates of the agricultural institution.

As part of the three-year agreement, LEA will offer the incubated students business management services, advisory, training, business coaching and mentoring. BUAN for its part will provide land, technical expertise and equipment.  The Authority’s head of Corporate Affairs and Market Access, Boikhutso Kgomanyane told BusinessWeek the partnership is in line with their mandate of empowering and unearthing entrepreneurs.

“There have been 23 incubated graduates at the moment who were selected by BUAN.  We will be assisting them with record-keeping, business management, entrepreneurial development, marketing amongst others,” she said.

The incubated graduates have ventured into areas that Botswana imports the most like herbs, mushrooms, piggery, broilers, layers and others, BusinessWeek has learnt.

Over the past financial year, the local economy spent P7.74 billion importing food, mostly from South Africa.

“Our intention is to

Banners
ensure that their enterprises start well and grow,” Kgomanyane said. “We want to support them to implement what they have learnt at school because we have realised most of the graduates hardly get employed upon completion despite having the skills that can feed the nation. In the long run, we want to also process this produce.” Meanwhile, LEA is assisting informal businesses ravaged by the coronavirus to find their feet by offering them P1,000 each in grants. The funds are part of the P100 million allocated to LEA from the Industry Support Facility, which was launched by the Ministry of Investment and Trade Industry as part of the Economic Recovery Transformation Plan. The grant is aimed at assisting informal sector businesses to revive their operations.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

Are you teaching Kiswahili?

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort