Isolated: Amrouche's future has been thrown into doubt PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Zebras coach, Adel Amrouche’s future is expected to come under discussion in the coming days following an unsuccessful Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The Belgian signed a two-year contract in 2019 with an option for a third. After a difficult period in which the Zebras registered only one win in the AFCON qualifiers, and scored just two goals, Amrouche is a man under pressure.

His stay has not been without controversy, amid reports of poor relations with some staff at the secretariat. “It has always been difficult.

The coach feels there is sabotage, but some believe he could have done better.

Results are not coming, but the coach says it is not entirely his fault as there are other factors at play.

The association is expected to meet and discuss over his future, in fact, to review the whole AFCON campaign,” a source close to developments said. “The coach also felt that it was always going to be difficult to face countries like Algeria and Zimbabwe without playing a friendly match.

Most of the boys have not played club football in almost a year, and fitness issues will always be an issue.

The fights are always an issue, as he has clashed with some members, but results alone will not save him.”

When Mmegi Sport sought the Amrouche’s comment, he said he

was still on the way from Algeria, where the Zebras were subjected to a 5-0 humiliation.

It is a defeat that could dent the coach’s chances of staying with the team.

Amrouche could not be drawn into saying what his future was, with showdown talks expected. The Botswana Football Association (BFA) had tasked Amrouche with taking the team to the AFCON finals, but with just one victory in six matches, the Zebras instead finished bottom of the Group H pile.

No comment could be obtained from BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti who did not respond to enquiries on the future of the Zebras coach. The Zebras’ next assignment is expected to be the COSAFA Cup. Meanwhile, the Zebras travelled all the way to Algeria with a suspended player, Mosha Gaolaolwe.

BFA marketing and public relations, Tumo Mpatane said it was entirely the technical team’s decision. “When the (travel) booking was done it was before the first game (against Zimbabwe).

The technical team let the players travel with the team. The travelling contingent was entirely up to the technical team. Maybe they would have wanted Mosha to experience something there, I really don’t know,” Mpatane said.