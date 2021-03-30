No pass. Govt imposes Easter Holiday interzonal lockdown PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

The (coronavirus) COVID-19 Task Force has today announced an immediate restriction of movement countrywide.

According to a statement released this morning, interzonal permits have been invalidated.

“In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the resulting deaths, movement of people during the Easter Holidays will be restricted,” said the statement.

“Members of the public, who are in possession of valid interzonal permits, are advised that those permits are invalidated with immediate

Banners

effect (March 30, 2021)."

The statement further said that holders of invalidated permits are advised to apply for a 24hr once-off permit, which will allow them to travel back.

The movement restriction does not affect essential service workers.

Botswana has as of March 26, 2021 reported 37,452 cases, with 2,322 active cases, 34,562 recoveries and 568 deaths.