VP Tsogwane and President Masisi PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Vice president Slumber Tsogwane will today ask parliament to extend the State of Emergency (SoE) by another six months.

This is according to today’s Parliament Order Paper:

“EXTENSION OF THE STATE OF PUBLIC EMERGENCY AS DECLARED BY HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT

3. “That this Honourable House resolves to extend its approval of the period of the declaration of Public Emergency by a further six (6) months.”

(Leader of the House)

AFFIRMATION OF EMERGENCY POWERS (COVID-19) REGULATIONS CONTAINED IN STATUTORY INSTRUMENT NO. 61 OF 2020 AS AMENDED BY STATUTORY INSTRUMENTS NO. 62, 63, 72 AND 73 OF 2020

4. “That this Honourable House affirms that the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations contained Banners

(Leader of the House)”

The country has been on State of Emergency since April 3, 2020. When President Masisi first declared the SoE last year Botswana had only three positive cases of COVID-19. A year later, throughout the SoE, there has been 37,452 cases, with 2,322 active cases, 34,562 recoveries and 568 deaths.