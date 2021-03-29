Reaching out: A social grant beneficiary goes through the the process to receive a VISA card

Botswana Savings Bank (BSB) CEO Nixon Marumuloa recently toured various sites, where the bank was handing out VISA cards to social grant beneficiaries in the areas.

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development recently appointed the bank to disburse social benefits for people living with disabilities, destitute, old age pensioners, and World War II veterans. The beneficiaries will each have a pre-registered account along with the card, which they will use to access their monies.

Speaking during his visit to Good Hope Marumuloa said the bank was trying to increase the reach of its services across the country and was prioritising efforts to efficiently deliver services to all Batswana.

“Through the one-year-long contract with the ministry we will be distributing 42,000 cards, which will afford beneficiaries convenience as the cards can be used on any Visa card-accepting ATM,” he said.

He also pointed out that the rollout of the cards started on March 8 this year in all the areas BSB covers, which include Mahalapye, Palapye, Serowe, Gaborone, Gabane, Tlokweng, Mogoditshane, Mochudi, Ramotswa, Lobatse, Kanye, Moshupa, Molepolole and Goodhope. He said the drive is expected to end some time in April though he pointed

Banners

out that the process will continue as new beneficiaries are registered.

“We anticipate this partnership will go beyond the one-year though we are currently approaching it as a one-year contract and we are also optimistic that in time it will cover more of the services of the ministry like Ipelegeng, tertiary allowances and many others," he said.

Marumuloa said the partnership will also help the bank expand its client base along with its market share thus enabling them to push the reach of their services.

Marumuloa said BSB has hired at least three to four new employees in all the areas they cover in the rollout, which adds up to at least 50 people. He also pointed out that BSB contributes to the community by paying to use resources and facilities.

One of the beneficiaries in Lobatse, an old age pensioner, Stanley Serumola said: “Even though this is a solution for convenience we are still going to stand in lines to get our money from the ATMs.”