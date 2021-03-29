An alleged thief died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross the Nelson Mandela road near Sefalana Cash and Carry in Block 3, Gaborone.

It is alleged that the 27-year-old man from Tutume village had snatched a woman’s cellphone through a combi window at the bus stop opposite Sefalana on Thursday night. Whilst trying to escape, he got instant karma when he was hit by a speeding Range Rover coming from the northern side heading south.

Confirming the incident, Broadhurst Police Station commander, superintendent Obusitswe Lokae said the incident occurred at one of the hot spots for traffic crimes. The spot is always dotted with lads loitering by the roadside waiting for cars and public transport to drop off people at the bus stop, especially at night or late in the evening.

He said the deceased was immediately rushed to Princess Marina Hospital where he was certified dead by the doctors on arrival.

“This group of lads usually target cars driven by women, female passengers to snatch their valuables. The deceased was in the company of another lad who was still fighting to snatch another woman’s handbag after she just stepped outside the combi,” he said.

These thugs are known to terrorise the

city of Gaborone, keeping the police on their toes. Lokae said investigations into the matter are ongoing to locate the other thug who is still on the run.

He stated that after discovering that his friend was hit by a car the other thief abandoned his mission and made a run. Lokae said they are still looking for him because they have discovered that following the accident, the lad went to their rented house in Mogoditshane to collect his belongings and fled.

Lokae issued a warning pleading with motorists and members of the public to be extra careful as smash and grab incidents are on the rise in his policing area.

He said the area that this accident occurred, a bus stop opposite Total Filling Station, Taung hitch-hiking spot and the majority of the traffic lights in his policing area are the hot spots of pickpocketing and smash and grab criminals. Lokae revealed that the criminals usually break the windows at the traffic lights, snatch people’s valuables such as mobile phones, laptops, money and other valuables.