A total of five people – a 25-year-old driver of a Honda Fit, a 38-year-old Dyna truck driver and three passengers – died in a road mishap recently near the Leshebitse settlement, about four kilometres away from Dibete.
Confirming the fatal accident, Dibete Police Station Commander, Superintendent Meshack Ranku said it was a mist Friday morning when the two cars collided when one of the drivers was trying to overtake.
He said a Honda Fit car had four people on board including the driver and the Dyna truck had three people on board.
“Two people in a Honda Fit, the 25-year-old male driver and a 59-year-old male passenger, and the driver of a Dyna truck, a 38-year-old who was in the company of a 36-year-old female passenger died on the spot.
On Saturday, the four-year-old girl who was also a passenger in the Dyna truck later succumbed to serious head injuries at Sidilega Private Hospital,” Ranku said.
He said two other passengers of a Honda-Fit car, a 37-year-old female and a 30-year-old male sustained serious injuries.
The two are currently fighting for their lives at Sidilega Private Hospital. Ranku stated that the accident had also involved two other cars that were driving behind,