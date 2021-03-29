Accident along A1 road PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

A total of five people – a 25-year-old driver of a Honda Fit, a 38-year-old Dyna truck driver and three passengers – died in a road mishap recently near the Leshebitse settlement, about four kilometres away from Dibete.

Confirming the fatal accident, Dibete Police Station Commander, Superintendent Meshack Ranku said it was a mist Friday morning when the two cars collided when one of the drivers was trying to overtake.

He said a Honda Fit car had four people on board including the driver and the Dyna truck had three people on board.

“Two people in a Honda Fit, the 25-year-old male driver and a 59-year-old male passenger, and the driver of a Dyna truck, a 38-year-old who was in the company of a 36-year-old female passenger died on the spot.

On Saturday, the four-year-old girl who was also a passenger in the Dyna truck later succumbed to serious head injuries at Sidilega Private Hospital,” Ranku said.

He said two other passengers of a Honda-Fit car, a 37-year-old female and a 30-year-old male sustained serious injuries.

The two are currently fighting for their lives at Sidilega Private Hospital. Ranku stated that the accident had also involved two other cars that were driving behind,

Banners

another Dyna truck and Volvo Horse and Trailer truck. He said the Dyna truck was driven by a 32-year-old male and the Volvo Horse and Trailer truck was driven by a 42-year-old man but luckily they escaped uninjured even though their cars got damaged. Ranku pleaded with motorists to drive with a minimum speed, especially when the weather is not favourable. “We have been pleading with motorists to exercise extra caution especially when it’s raining or when the weather is not favourable because their visibility is highly likely to be impaired. We have observed that majority of drivers have a tendency of overtaking at wrong places, some even overtake where there is a traffic congestion and end up causing accidents,” he said. Furthermore, Ranku established to have observed that motorists like to drive at high speeds, especially along the A1 road something, which is dangerous because should a mistake happen many innocent people would lose their lives needlessly.