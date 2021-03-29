Jan Sadek PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Ambassador of the European Union (EU), Jan Sadek has applauded the government of Botswana for ‘successful’ management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sadek was speaking at the arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine shipped through the COVAX facility at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport on March 27, 2021.

“This is indeed a festive moment, and standing here representing the International Partners, it is a pleasure for me to congratulate the Government and people of Botswana on this important occasion,” Sadek said. “What we have witnessed, is the arrival of the first batch of COVID vaccine, shipped through the COVAX facility! We the representatives of the international community are delighted to see this happen! From all of us, congratulations to Botswana.”

He added: “This vaccine delivery is really the result of the efforts of the Botswana Government, who has funded the vaccine by its own means.

And it follows the successful management of the pandemic, where the Government has kept the country remarkably safe, despite all challenges. We hope that the arrival of the vaccine will really be an exit strategy from

COVID-19 and the pandemic.”

“The arrival of COVAX vaccines is also a result of an international effort, where many countries have contributed financially. All of us here today represent countries and governments that are backing the initiative and have invested billions into it.

This has financed the mechanism itself and also the distribution to the low-income countries, including many in Africa. It is only by international solidarity we can get out of the pandemic.

And that is why we are here and that is what makes COVAX special. No one will be safe until everyone is safe. COVAX is a multilateral initiative and I would like to thank also the United Nations, WHO and UNICEF, for their important role and great efforts in this, globally and here locally.”

He also said at the diplomatic community, they are grateful that vaccination will also cover non-citizens. “The vaccine will undoubtedly make all of us safe, Batswana and long-term guests in your country.”