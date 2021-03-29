My Darling, My chocolate!

Brownies are some of the best desserts ever, and as someone who is trying by all means to have a better relationship with food, substituting some of the more unhealthy ingredients for healthier ones is always a plus. Swapping out oil and butter for Nutriday yoghurt is a game-changer in my dessert game! After a week of having brownies on my mind, I decided to whip up a batch for dessert.

A chocolate brownie or simply a brownie is a square or rectangular chocolate baked confection. Brownies come in a variety of forms and may be either fudgy or cakey, depending on their density. They may include nuts, frosting, cream cheese, chocolate chips, or other ingredients. If you are not a chocolate fan, the variation is a blondie, for the purposes of keeping things simple I frosted mine with some Aero chocolate.

When we bake at Chellzkitchen it’s always a cop out, either non bake desserts or recipes which have very few ingredients.

This is because baking is a science, unlike cooking where you can add a pinch of this and a dash of that ending up with a once off tasty dish you can’t replicate because you can’t remember what exactly went into it. Baking needs precision and patience. Absolutely everything went according to plan up until I put my tray into the oven and realised after a while I forgot to set the timer on my phone! Eish!! And brownies are so sensitive, you can easily cross over from fudgy to cakey, so I guess-worked the time and trusted in my toothpick which didn’t fail me. The house smelt so good we all couldn’t wait to dig in.

Then we realised there was something missing which would make this dessert mind blowing and that’s a huge scoop of Vanilla Dairymaid ice cream. I am definitely adding some ice cream to the shopping list, just because winter is approaching or just arrived, so we are going to

capitalise on the little time left with warm days. Bear in mind, winter doesn’t mean we can’t have ice cream. There are a couple of great winter desserts which incorporate ice cream. Chellzkitchen will be sure to share them with you. Continue to check out the Facebook page for more recipes and ideas. We look forward to hearing from you about your kitchen experiences.

The boys had their brownies with milk while I opted to enjoy mine curled up with one of my current reads When Women Pray and a piping hot cuppa Ricoffy.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup Aero chocolate chopped

1 cup Nutriday Plain Yoghurt

1/2 cup sugar of choice white, brown, sugar free, etc.

3/4 cup cake flour, gluten free, if needed

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 cup milk of choice

1 cup chocolate chips of choice optional

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a pan with parchment paper, and set aside.

In a microwave-safe bowl, add your chopped chocolate. Melt your chocolate. Let sit for 1-2 minutes, before adding your Nutriday Plain yoghurt and sugar. Whisk until smooth and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Add the flour, cocoa powder, and baking soda, and mix until just combined. Add your milk and mix well, until fully incorporated. Fold through your chocolate chips, if using them.

Transfer to the lined pan and bake the brownies for 20-30 minutes, or until a skewer comes out just clean. Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan for 10 minutes, before carefully transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.