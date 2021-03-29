Last week’s article I told you about a campaign we are doing in a very small village.

This campaign is happening because the leaders of that village of Rakops decided that enough was enough. They are tired of hearing of gender-based violence, suicides, extra marital affairs, fatherless children, alcoholism, and other social ills which all stem from unhealthy and unhappy families. Therefore, they spent eight months lobbying and preparing for our Foundation, The Healthy Families Foundation, to come and teach everyone in the village for 18 days what it means to have stronger healthier families. The results are astounding! I teach 50 volunteers every morning how to teach our marriage book for two hours. In the afternoon, those 50 go out and teach a group of 10-15 in every ward (neighbourhood) in the village. Thanks to the government, who printed 1,000 books, each person participating has their own workbook. By doing these small discussion groups, we are able to comply with all Covid protocols, train leaders, make the groups easily accessible and start something in every ward that can continue even when we leave.

The groups are growing like wildfire! Hundreds and hundreds of testimonies abound! The amazing thing is that now OTHER groups are forming! The police, who can’t come every day are going to start their own group at the police station. The teachers already started their own group to study the book after hours. Last night, we learned that they are also planning to start a group with parents of students as they have realised that students from healthy homes perform better. Older people who can’t come to the groups have requested people come to them and new groups are springing up every day! Revival of families is BEAUTIFUL!

We have come to teach a new way and little by little, more and more are embracing and sharing how much happier they already are. We are confident the same God of Joshua that I spoke of last week is your God. HE wants to bless you. But for us to be blessed, we must turn away from anything that is dark and hurtful and we must choose to follow Him and only Him. You might say “You don’t understand. I know my family is hurting. I know our choices are hurting us, but this is our culture. This is the way we do things here.” My prayer is that many of us will say to our neighbours as a result of this campaign – “What we have been doing is hurting us. IT won’t be easy to change our ways, but as for me and my house we will serve the Lord. If it is undesirable to you my neighbour, you choose how your family will live, but as for me and my house, we will choose to follow Jesus. We will choose love! We will choose faithfulness. We will choose peace! We will choose life!”

determined by the choices of many people. If enough begin to make choices which lead to healthy happy homes, you can change the culture. Like the Isrealites who only knew one way for 400 years, they were given a choice – and today I also ask you to make a choice. Will you continue in the way of your forefathers even when you know it doesn’t bring joy and peace to your home, or will you say “The change for a better tomorrow starts with me today! The change for a better less violent Botswana starts with Rakops! The change for a more peaceful SADC starts today! Many of you couldn’t be with us here so we posted all the videos from the campaign on the Facebook page of The Parrot news online and Talking with the Thabas. On those pages, you will find loads of practical lessons to teach you useful tips on communication, conflict resolution, how to manage your finances, how to get along with your inlaws, how to raise your children, etc. We will give you practical tips because we want your families to be healthy and happy.

I want to close with this scripture. “This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live.” Deuteronomy 30:19

We set before you two choices. Life or death. Blessings or cursings. We know it is not easy to change, but we also know that many families are suffering because of violence, affairs, alcohol, ritual killings, rape, etc. God has a better way. Today I set before you two choices – life or death. Blessings or cursing. We can teach you all the tips in the world – but each family must decide – NO MORE! Our prayer is that you will say Today I choose life! Today I choose a fresh start. Today I choose Jesus Christ. My prayer is for you, like Joshua, you say to your neighbors, as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord. As for me and my house, we will stop the abuse and the pain and the suffering. As for me and my household, we will choose LIFE!

*Ashley Thaba is a popular motivational speaker, team building facilitator, author and the Producer of a hit TV show offering practical advice to strengthen families and improve marriages! Episodes of her show can be downloaded from her website – www.ashleythaba.com.You can view some of her work on her YouTube channel: Ashley Thaba. You can buy three of her books, Dive In, Making Marriages Fun, and Conquering the Giants, on her website. You can email her at askthaba@gmail.com or follow her on Facebook at: Talking with the Thabas