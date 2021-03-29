Tshepiso Marumo PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

After launching her Setswana traditional cuisine business in Gaborone Phase 2 last year, entrepreneur Tshepiso Marumo of Mmammidi brand has launched another stall in Gaborone Block 8.

During the launch on Saturday Marumo also unveiled some of her Mmammidi products such as biltong, ginger drink and still water. Marumo told the media that she does not just want to stop there, but she also intends to introduce other products such as packaged samp and maize meal under the Mmammidi brand.

Marumo who got the Mmammidi name when she was still selling corn a few years back said she is glad how the business grew from selling corn to Setswana traditional cuisine. She also said Batswana have supported them from the beginning, urging their customers to also visit the Block 8 stall.

“What made us different from the start is that I take what I do seriously and do it professionally. I do my marketing the same way big retailers do. It is a small stall, but this is a business and if we take it seriously it will take us far.

I also take my employees for etiquette training,” she revealed. Marumo said before the launch of her new stall she had seven employees and now she will have to hire more people.

She said her business has fought for its position in the market, despite challenges brought about by COVID19. “We didn’t allow COVID to shake us,” she

said. The Limkokwing University Broadcasting and Journalism graduate said Batswana need to change their mindset because getting an education is meant to prepare students to do anything in life.

“People should start seeing money in everything. This place where I have opened a stall was just a bush a few weeks ago and now it has come to life,” she highlighted.

Marumo said she consulted with the council and was then given the go ahead to use the place as long as she takes good care of it.

The lady from Kalamare village recalls how she used to face so many challenges, when she sold corn because people took the business lightly and they would deny her access to their doors. “I used to sell corn on the streets and sometimes, I did office to office deliveries. But when we started selling food it was just a Sunday thing and eventually bloomed,” she said. Marumo said she has never got any funding and rather what drew people to her was the way she marketed her business on social media. Going forward, she said she will continue cooking using firewood and would never change that, because it would distort the whole concept that Batswana love about the Mmammidi brand.