Women's Senior National Team- Mares PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The senior national Women’s team, the Mares has started preparations for the 2022 Womens’ Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

Head coach, Gaolethoo Nkutlwisang has selected 30 players who reported for camp on Friday. The selected underwent medical examinations on Saturday and Sunday including a full compliance of the COVID-19 protocols.

The Mares will kickstart their campaign against Namibia in June in a two-legged encounter. The winner between The Mares and Namibia will take on either Gabon or Central African Republic, who will also lock horns in the first round.

A victory for The Mares against the winner between Gabon and Central African Republic will guarantee the team a spot at the finals to be held in Morocco. Morocco has already qualified as the host country and awaits 11 other teams that will battle it out first in the qualifiers.

(BFA) has already announced that it will organize a friendly match for the team against regional powerhouses, South Africa before the qualifiers begin.

The friendly encounter is expected to take place next month with other friendly matches also lined up. The current squad consists of young players who have been promoted from national junior teams.

The full squad: Goalkeepers: Sedilame Bosija, Gloria Moeng, Bame Mokime, Refilwe Tshambane Defenders: Veronica Mogotsi, Goitsemang Tlamma, Tshegofatso Mosotho, Theo George, Basego Sembuwa, Lone Gaofetoge, Refilwe Ramotserere, Kesegofetse Mochawe, Selebatso Golebaone, Annah Sechane, Kaone Kgokong, Nancy Baeletsi, Orefilwe Mokete, Letty Segobye

Midfielders: Lesego Radiakanyo, Leungo Sengwelo, Ontlametse Gaonyadiwe, Obonetse Rathari, Segakolodi Didukunyane, Masego Nfandiso, Gaothobogwe Mogwerane Forwards: Sebaga Ramagonono, Keitumetse Dithebe, Atang Busang, Esalenna Galekhutle, Refilwe Tholakele