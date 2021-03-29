 
Sprinter Thebe Remains On the Sidelines

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Monday, March 29, 2021
Baboloki Thebe PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE
There is uncertainty regarding the future of sprint sensation, Baboloki Thebe, on the track.

Thebe was left behind when the Athletics team went to compete at the first Athletics South Africa invitational Meet at the Boksburg stadium.

The decision to leave him out comes at a time when his teammates are busy trying to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The team was allowed to travel to South Africa due to the absence of local competitions following the suspension of sporting activities. Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) vice president, Oabona Theetso, told Sport Monitor that the decision was taken following an advice from the national team coach. “His fitness is currently low, so the coach advised that he should remain behind and train,” he said.

When quizzed if the decision has nothing to do with the issues that have been surrounding him, Theetso said the accident matter has been finalized. He explained that the athlete has appeared in court and

has been slapped with a fine. However, speculations are rife that Thebe has been suspended following the court decision. Meanwhile, team Botswana had a good day in the office.

Ditiro Nzamani dominated 400m to clock the finishing line in 45.27, which is a leading world time. Isaac Makwala ran the same heat and finished in position four with a time of 46.82.

However, all was not lost as Makwala won the 200m with a time of 20.83. Meanwhile,400m specialist Amantle Montsho had a brilliant season opener clocking 53.78. Her teammate, Oratile Nowe reached home in 53.99 to claim second position.

Thomphang Basele registered her personal best (PB) of 54.20. Another sprinter, Oarabile Babolayi did not want to be left behind as she brought home a season opener of 55.08. Meanwhile, the relay team will be in Roodepoort tomorrow to try and qualify for the Olympics.

