Manyapetsa concerned about city fraud

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Friday, March 26, 2021
Manyapetsa PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
Gaborone City Council (GCC) is concerned about recent fraud cases reported to have been committed by some members of Ward Development Committees (WDCs).

Briefing the Councillors this week, the deputy mayor, Lotty Manyapetsa said: “of recent, I have received reports of fraud within Ward Development Committees especially in engagement of Ipelegeng beneficiaries. Reported cases are of ghost employees who are being paid without providing a service”.

He said this is a serious concern which needs to be addressed and urged all Ccuncillors to attend and exercise accountability in WDCs. The challenge that the council finds itself in, according to the deputy mayor is that those committee cannot be voted out by the community as election would attract more than 50 people.

He said the scenario results in low performance and negative productivity in community development projects. Still on the matter, Manyapetsa said despite the COVID -19 pandemic, WDCs continue to convene their meetings but adhering to all the laid down protocols of wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing and sanitising. “Since the beginning of this pandemic there has never been any elections of the WDCs and those whose mandate is to continue holding office were renewed and are still in office even though their term has expired,”

he said.

He said Councillors are aware that the spread of the COVID-19 has affected people negatively, resulting in restrictions of movements and gatherings therefore performance and delivery of projects and initiatives have also been adversely affected.

He observed that this is due to the fact that meetings cannot be held as planned because of limitations in the duration of the meetings to be held and the numbers to attend such gatherings. Nonetheless, the deputy mayor said this should not hinder the council from carrying out and delivering its mandate within capabilities. Meanwhile Mmegi has learnt that the council is planning to take some of the reported fraud cases to police for further investigation. On another matter, the deputy mayor singled out some WDCs for applause for continuing to solicit funds from private companies.

He said 34 WDCs in Gaborone have been each leased open space in their area of jurisdiction to assist the council in providing and developing recreational spaces and income generation projects that are permissible within their zone. He advised WDCs to be vigilant with the partnership they will enter.

News

