  3. BOPEU’s BI AGM set for April 24

BOPEU’s BI AGM set for April 24

GOITSEMODIMO KAELO Friday, March 26, 2021
Masego Mogwera PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) business wing, Babereki Investments (BI), will finally convene its long-awaited Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the year ending  2019 next month after the company’s Board chairperson Masego Mogwera announced a date set for the meeting.

In a Notice issued on Wednesday  by Mogwera to the shareholders, who included BOPEU National Executive Committee, National Office Bearers, Board of Trustees and Board of directors issued, the meeting will be held on April 24, 2021 at Majestic Five Hotel in Palapye.

“Notice of Babereki Investments (Pty) Ltd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Pursuant to Section 105 of the Company Act as read with the Constitution is hereby issued for the convocation of an Annual General Meeting for the year ending 2019,” read the notice in part.

The meeting’s agenda includes amongst other items, consideration and approval of the financial statements, receiving of the contentious auditors’ report and consideration of the Annual Report all for the year 2019.

The meeting will also look into the appointment of and/or removal of directors, the appointment of an auditor pursuant to section 195, where relevant and have discussion on the management of the company in accordance with Section 97(1).

This announcement follows a recent ruling by a panel of three judges

of the Court of Appeal (CoA), which ordered the meeting to be held not later than April 25, 2021.

An AGM for the shareholders has not been held in a long time, thus in violation of both the BI constitution and the Companies Act amidst instability caused by fighting for control of one of the country’s richest union and a myriad of court cases. Involved stakeholders have accused each other of frustrating the holding of the AGM.

The court ruled that for the longest time, BI has been found to be guilty of non-compliance with dictates of (NBFIRA).

It is expected that Mogwera, who has been fighting to stay at the helm if the BOPEU business wing will eventually be removed from the board as her rivals look to take control of  it.

However, Mogwera has recently said that she is unfazed by the possible imminence of her removal.“If I am removed constitutionally, there will be no problem,” she said in a brief Whatsapp message.

News

