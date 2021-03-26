Majaga

Nata-Gweta legislator Polson Majaga was recently discharged and acquitted by the court of one count of defilement. Majaga’s case had attracted considerable interest from various sections of the public. While Majaga was cleared by the court, Mmegi Correspondent LEBOGANG MOSIKARE finds out whether the victory emboldened Majaga or was pyrrhic

FRANCISTOWN: In life in general, people who lead others such as politicians are expected to be the moral compasses of society.

For politicians, the burden of behaving ethically is heavy and comes with perks like being voted into office again.

If politicians are embroiled in scandals of whatever form or shape, they know very well that that may define their future political trajectories.

This however, does mean that it is a given that politicians-who are also referred by epithets of ‘honourables’ who behave ‘dishonourably’ may not be voted into office again.

There is a body of knowledge to show that some politicians in Botswana act dishonourably but continue to win public office defeating those deemed as moral compasses in their wake.

In life, lies often stick better than the truth-so are perceptions which may leave the reputation of people scathed or unscathed.

A good reference point is the recent Majaga defilement case in which he was acquitted.

While the courts have pronounced their verdict on the vocal BDP MP as not guilty of defilement, and while he has always maintained his innocence ever since the charge was laid against him, to some people there is no smoke without fire.

To this section of society, should Majaga aspire for political office again in future, he will not get their votes just because he was alleged to have defiled a minor despite the fact that the courts had cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Majaga has through his attorney stated that he holds no grudges against the minor he was accused of defiling.

Mmegi spoke to University of Botswana (UB) lecturer in politics and administrative studies, Adam Mfundisi to find out if the defilement charge that was levelled against Majaga will have after effects or later dissipate.

Asked if civil society organisations that sought Majaga to be suspended should now tender a public apology to Majaga since he was cleared by the courts, Mfundisi responded: “It is public knowledge that MP Majaga has been cleared by the courts on defilement case. It is also true that a coalition of civil society organisations petitioned Parliament to have the Nata - Gweta MP suspended from it. I want to be candid here and posit that it

Banners

was within the mandate of these organisations to do so to protect the decorum of Parliament. Child defilement is an overly neglected crime in Botswana.”

He further explained: “In a country that prides itself being a Constitutional Democracy where the Rule of Law is supreme, child defilement must be dealt with decisively without mercy particularly perpetrated by supposing honourable members of society... MPs should behave in a manner that is beyond reproach. Honour is a critical pillar in public affairs. Honourable people could be trusted with public business. Honour necessarily starts with personal integrity. Furthermore, honesty is the epitome of honour and an MP without honour has no moral campus. Lapses of honour place these representatives of the people above the law...”

Majaga has on numerous occasions posited that his case was a political witch-hunt and Mfundisi challenges Majaga to reveal the names of people/s he says motivated his case.

“Politicians all over Africa and Botswana in particular use conspiracy theories to try to defend themselves against serious misdemeanours. It’s common cause that instead of facing allegations of a serious nature they evoke some political conspiracies. These allegations by the MP have not been proven as he failed to provide concrete evidence of such political motivated prosecution. He has not come out after the verdict to pinpoint his political opponents who conspired to have him prosecuted. All in all, if the case was political motivated, he has a legal right to sue the state for malicious prosecution,” says Mfundisi...

On the issue of whether the defilement charge will have some after effects on the political life of Majaga, Mfundisi said: “The MP represents one of the poorest constituencies in the country with one of the highest level of poverty, unemployment, illiteracy where political consciousness amongst others is low and sexual predators are taking advantage of vulnerability of the people. On the political landscape, there is no conclusive evidence that rural people vote with their conscience.” The UB don added: “Politics in Botswana as well as the legal space is a commodity. Those in power use their political, economic, and social capital to hoodwink the poor souls to vote for them... .”