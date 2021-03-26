Ramputswa

Yarona FM has launched a talent search for new presenters.

The station is looking for new voices who “live and breathe Urban Youth Culture” and have a passion for reporting on music, current affairs, and entertainment.

While the search does focus on applicants whose strengths lie in presenting, the youthful radio station welcomes applications from people with and without previous radio experience.

“The Yarona FM Game Changers Presenter Search is an initiative aimed at finding new talent for Yarona FM while generating fresh content for radio and partnership opportunities for brands. The main idea is to find 10 new personalities that belong on the radio. Over a few months, they will be put on air to engage the audience. Moreover, they will be trained and mentored. This process will run over a total period of nine months starting March 2021 till the end of November 2021,” Yarona FM Station Manager Kelly Ramputswa said in an interview.

Interested aspiring radio presenters are required to send voice notes to the radio station’s WhatsApp line doing a link that should not be longer than 45 seconds. The submission of links is only valid during March. Selected finalists will get to co-host

a radio show between April and May followed by the selection of the Top 20 that will be selected by a group of selectors.

The selected aspirant will be trained by experienced broadcaster DJ Izzy who is also Yarona FM’s programmes manager. After the training, only the selected finalist will be allocated radio slots but they would all have to start on the graveyard slots.

“It’s our tradition at Yarona FM to train a new batch of Presenters every two years. The last presenter search we hosted was called 20 For 20 which was when the station was turning 20 years old. This is also our contribution in developing the local media industry and also creating employment amongst the youth,” she further said.

Ramputswa also said it is vital for Yarona FM to play such a role in developing radio presenters because it grows the local radio and media industry. The Yarona FM Class of 2020 produced radio presenters such as Thabo Mhapha, Lala Slay, DJ Sway, Mr. T, Zuziwe Mavuma, and Ninah LR who has grown to be seasoned broadcasters that have entertaining radio shows.