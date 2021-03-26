Bakwena PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

With the visual arts amongst the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Thapong Visual Arts Centre has started a campaign called ‘Sponsor an Artist’ meant to generate cash to support artists.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the whole creative industry to a halt, and through the campaign, Thapong seeks assistance from the business community and individuals. COVID-19 cases are increasing nationwide and curfew hours are changing, therefore it’s becoming increasingly difficult to imagine Botswana returning to normalcy anytime soon.

In an interview with Arts & Culture, Thapong coordinator, Reginald Bakwena said he hoped the campaign will be able to help artists most impacted by COVID-19. He revealed that the campaign started this week and it was some kind of outreach to anyone who is willing to help.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively affected Thapong and its artists due to harsh protocols implemented to control and contain the spread of the virus. The restrictions make it impossible for artists to make a living out of art therefor the aim of this campaign

is to assist artists during this difficult time,” he said. Bakwena further revealed that assistance in kind or cash was welcome. “To help artists to continue their trade, one can help with food parcels, financial assistance, art materials, purchasing their works and anything worthy,” he highlighted. He said artists were also helping spread the message. Bakwena said they have already approached some people who have since asked them to submit proposals.

He said in trying times like these, the music community must come together and support one another. As COVID-19 continues to persist, the creative industry is facing major financial hurdles.

With the government having halted public gatherings it means art exhibitions and other art related events cannot be held. Independent artists are facing lack of work now they rely on the community as a new potential sponsor.