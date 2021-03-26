Makau

Mosakaso music popular group, Makau who gained fame with their hit song Sebinjolo have released a gospel single titled ‘Tsietsing’ featuring Sdoli.

In an interview, Bakang Mphele of Makau music said their new single is one of the most healing pieces of gospel hymns, adding that they call it a song of hope. He explained that while the lyrics are gospel, the instruments are a mixture of amapiano and a little bit of gospel strings. The song was produced by Tiro Thebe who is also a member of Makau music. It was recorded at Taboka Drift, mixed and mastered by Dr Tawanda. “This song was inspired by the situation we see ourselves going through. People are losing lives in large numbers, some lost jobs, while others are depressed and the main enemy being the Corona virus. That is why in this song we are calling upon the

almighty GOD to intervene,” he explained.

He added that recently, Makau has been releasing new content and people have been appreciative. “We see inspiring and positive comments in our social media platforms so we say, thank you to the people, thank you to all Radio/TV stations and all the media houses,” he said. From where they started, uniqueness and creativity has always differentiated Makau from others. Mphele said back then they brought a mosakaso sound with hits like Sebintjolo and Tanki ya Motswana and that was the time when no one was doing that kind of style. However, he pointed out that now because of level of growth in local music industry they are trying a new sound which will describe the new Makau.