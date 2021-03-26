 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

When children explore their creativity, it leads to lots and lots of f...
Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) has revealed that it has embarked on a...
Yarona FM has launched a talent search for new presenters.
With the visual arts amongst the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Sbinjolo hitmakers Makau release gospel single

Sbinjolo hitmakers Makau release gospel single

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, March 26, 2021
Makau
Mosakaso music popular group, Makau who gained fame with their hit song Sebinjolo have released a gospel single titled ‘Tsietsing’ featuring Sdoli.

In an interview, Bakang Mphele of Makau music said their new single is one of the most healing pieces of gospel hymns, adding that they call it a song of hope. He explained that while the lyrics are gospel, the instruments are a mixture of amapiano and a little bit of gospel strings. The song was produced by Tiro Thebe who is also a member of Makau music. It was recorded at Taboka Drift, mixed and mastered by Dr Tawanda. “This song was inspired by the situation we see ourselves going through. People are losing lives in large numbers, some lost jobs, while others are depressed and the main enemy being the Corona virus. That is why in this song we are calling upon the

Banners
almighty GOD to intervene,” he explained.

He added that recently, Makau has been releasing new content and people have been appreciative. “We see inspiring and positive comments in our social media platforms so we say, thank you to the people, thank you to all Radio/TV stations and all the media houses,” he said. From where they started, uniqueness and creativity has always differentiated Makau from others. Mphele said back then they brought a mosakaso sound with hits like Sebintjolo and Tanki ya Motswana and that was the time when no one was doing that kind of style. However, he pointed out that now because of level of growth in local music industry they are trying a new sound which will describe the new Makau.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

This is my land

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort