Mokotedi has worked as a plus size model in counties like South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania to Zambia and recently Dubai

Having started her modelling journey in 2016 when she participated in the Miss Plus-Size Universe Botswana beauty pageantry, 23 -year old plus side model Precious Mokotedi has never looked back.

The ample-bossomed model, currently a Medical Science Laboratory student at the University of Botswana (UB) declared, in an interview with Arts & Culture: “I’ve learnt a lot”.

Mokotedi quickly revealed that other plus-size participants have helped her gain confidence. She praised them for playing a major role in her accepting her body.

She said from there, she opened an Instagram account and started gaining followers. The popularity brought more modelling gigs and as time went on. Mokotedi started getting cast for fashion shows both locally and internationally.

Mokotedi counted countries like South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, to Zambia and recently Dubai as places she has worked as a plus-size model. She explained that completion of her studies at the UB, will see her now taking on modelling as full time career.

‘’Being a plus-side model comes with challenges because you face judgement, stereotypes, a lot of criticism with some people assuming plus-side models are unhealthy and that they are not beautiful.

But nowadays, the criticism is not as bad as it was when I started. People are welcoming and motivating me, so I deal with the challenges by loving and appreciating the kind of person

I am because I believe if you love yourself, no one can take anything from you,’’ she highlighted.

Her large following on social media inspired Mokotedi to start Thick Thursdays on her Facebook page.

‘’Thick Thursdays is a platform where Batswana and the rest of the world can see that plus-side women also come in different shapes and looks. It was also created to make people appreciate how they look and how other people look. I also started Support Sundays where every Sunday I post a business either a service or product to show support to small businesses by putting them in front of my large audience.

I don’t understand why someone would go out of their way to make someone feel bad about their bodies. I don’t understand how someone derives satisfaction from that. I feel like that’s a personal problem and you need healing,” she further said.

Mokotedi also said people should always remember the golden rule that if one has nothing good to say don’t say anything. She said bullying someone, especially because of the way they look scarred them for life so people should be nice.